On Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed a little too much excitement at the possibility of widespread economic collapse and the opportunity it would provide to shove the Green New Deal down everybody’s throat, so she ended up deleting the tweet.

However, if the economy does start to recover, AOC has a backup plan in an attempt to keep the economy constricted:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) called for a national work boycott, saying when businesses re-open people should refuse to go back to work. Watch here: https://t.co/kbHUeoItje — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 22, 2020

"When we talk about this idea of ‘reopening society’ you know, only in America- does the President, when the President tweets about liberation, does he mean go back to work. When we have this discussion about going back or reopening, I think a lot people should just say 'no'"… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 22, 2020

"We're not going back to that. We're not going back to working 70 hour weeks just so that we can put food on the table and not even feel any sort of semblance of security in our lives," @AOC said… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 22, 2020

Yep, that’s what she said:

Only in America does "liberation" mean going back to work.@AOC sits down with @anandwrites to talk about why a return to normalcy isn't enough in a post-coronavirus world. SEAT AT THE TABLE premieres tonight at 10p. #seatatthetable pic.twitter.com/fNE9reHeKG — VICE TV (@VICETV) April 22, 2020

Easy thing to say when you aren’t missing YOUR paychecks. https://t.co/WIkXKg8rGR — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) April 22, 2020

She is absolutely nuts as are the insane people who voted her in. She lives in an alternate reality which exists only in her mind. — Sandman55 (@SandraS91160022) April 22, 2020

Hey, AOC, I'll say "no" to going back to work. As long as you keep working & send me some money from your paycheck. — EmmeSummerlin (@EmmeSummerlin) April 22, 2020

I assume most people who listen to her started refusing to go to work years ago https://t.co/0tey7TMGJ4 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 22, 2020

And we pay this person???? — Shek Yerbouti (@ShekYerbouti) April 22, 2020

