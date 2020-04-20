We’ve told you in the past about law enforcement and politicians in some areas of the country using drones to monitor social distancing and issue warnings to violators.

Buck Sexton shared video from how another area of the country, Elizabeth New Jersey, is employing technology for monitoring purposes:

We are only 1 month into this lockdown, and we’re already getting constant reminders that even during a crisis (or especially during one) allowing the government to determine the extent of its own powers is a very bad idea

pic.twitter.com/kVzRb4C1SU — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 20, 2020

Also, the reporter noted that the drones were donated by a Chinese company. You can’t make this stuff up!

China sends drones to coastal states. gets law enforcement to use them, "they don't take pictures or collect evidence". When WW3 comes and we're surprised at how much intel the Chinese Navy has for their shock attacks, remember this. https://t.co/515O1Aafvt — LeslieP (@less_tx) April 20, 2020

Drones donated by Chinese companies to amplify the authoritarian capabilities of our local governments…

What could go wrong?

When someone eventually takes one of these things down you'll see that they were in fact recording the whole time https://t.co/orjuzSuQU7 — Sean Fitzgerald (@IamSean90) April 20, 2020

This is not ok. And the "if it saves only one life" line is rhetorical malpractice for any thoughtful public leader. https://t.co/y2jDbDbV1R — sean demars (@SeanDemars) April 20, 2020

Sweet sweet dystopia! https://t.co/bWsZRWWIOA — Untameable Native King (@UntameableK) April 20, 2020

We can be fairly certain of one thing:

Yes indeed and they WON'T be mothballing those drones when this crisis is over. — Jim Czyzewicz (@zipowitz) April 20, 2020

Highly unlikely.