We’ve told you in the past about law enforcement and politicians in some areas of the country using drones to monitor social distancing and issue warnings to violators.

Buck Sexton shared video from how another area of the country, Elizabeth New Jersey, is employing technology for monitoring purposes:

Also, the reporter noted that the drones were donated by a Chinese company. You can’t make this stuff up!

We can be fairly certain of one thing:

Highly unlikely.

