Everybody knows that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sees to it that his city doesn’t enforce federal immigration laws, and he’s proud of it:

Regardless of your immigration status, I want every Angeleno to know your city is on your side. Here in Los Angeles, our police department does not coordinate with ICE or participate in immigration enforcement. Know your rights: https://t.co/2zfY8lUAyn pic.twitter.com/nYf1fXhBnU — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) February 15, 2020

But that defense of illegal behavior won’t extend to citizens trying to make a living against direct public orders, as the mayor proved by promoting a website for anybody who wants to snitch:

To protect our communities, non-essential businesses must remain closed during our Safer at Home emergency order. To report non-essential businesses that are operating illegally, visit: https://t.co/bgKX7F8JmF. pic.twitter.com/7cyPU9Taof — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 17, 2020

Were Eric Garcetti and Bill de Blasio separated at birth?

Call 1-888-Rat-Your-neighbor. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) April 17, 2020

Snitches get rewards. Who else in history was ratting out their neighbors? 🤔 — AJ (@SBSportsDiva) April 17, 2020

WOW! Call this number to let us know American Citizens are trying to provide for their families. To keep food on their tables and a roof over their head. #reopencalifornia #Reopenca — David Courtad (@CourtadDavid) April 17, 2020

"Again, the easy to remember phone number to report on your friends and neighbors is, 213-STASI4U." https://t.co/LQ9MDS31Cw — Joel Engel (@joelengel) April 17, 2020

Listen to the ones who don't miss a paycheck. https://t.co/pIEX86kIk8 — Chris Levangie Elise (@chriselise) April 18, 2020

Weird how that works, right?

Saaayyyyy…what if the business is operated by illegal aliens, so if I report on them they risk being deported?! Isn't that the ultimate betrayal?! Such a dilemma! — ListenToDrRobertEpsteinsWarningAboutGoogle (@JewishOdysseus) April 18, 2020

That’s the ultimate progressive mayor dilemma!