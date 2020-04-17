President Trump had some tweets earlier today about getting states back up and running. The word “LIBERATE” seems to have caused some triggering:

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The blue-check Resistance Brigade didn’t like those tweets one bit:

Trump just called for armed insurrection against the legitimately elected leadership of several states with Democratic governors. Can we hear some more about how his tone has improved? pic.twitter.com/uGG03BnoIp — David Nir (@DavidNir) April 17, 2020

Trump wants a civil war. He wants his well-armed deplorable militia to take to the streets and take back their right to spread this deadly virus as they see fit. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 17, 2020

.@Jack and @TwitterSafety, if your rules mean anything, you need to suspend Trump from your platform NOW for inciting violence. If not, you can expect a big lawsuit if — God forbid — someone gets killed as a result of Trump’s Twitter rants. pic.twitter.com/s1PzoEIPlc — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 17, 2020

Trump should be immediately removed via #25thAmendment, dragged out of office in heavy chains & thrown in military prison. He’s inciting domestic terrorism & sedition by violent armed white nationalists in several states, inciting mob attacks & murder. It’s TREASON & TERRORISM. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 17, 2020

That of course was accompanied by pleas to Twitter to suspend the president:

How long are you gonna take, @Jack @Twitter @TwitterSafety @TwitterSupport? Trump’s incitement of violence has ALREADY CAUSED MOBS TO SURROUND GOVERNORS’ HOMES. Either close his acct or accept & admit you are culpable in helping spread violent incitement that’s causing this. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) April 17, 2020

Hey, @TwitterSupport … there’s a YUGE account on this site attempting to incite violence in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia. It’s past time to dump Trump from your platform, @jack. He’s using Twitter to foment civil war. That’s against TOS, yes? — Carter Gaddis (@DadScribe) April 17, 2020

Is encouraging civil unrest as a public figure enough to ban a Twitter account, @jack? @biz? @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety? Asking for a president — 🌈🦠 rainbow blight 🦠🌈 (@AshleyEsqueda) April 17, 2020

Twitter did issue a ruling on those requests, and the Resistance isn’t going to like it:

NEW — From a @twitter spokesperson: the “LIBERATE” tweets by @realdonaldtrump do not violate rules prohibiting content that is “a clear call to action that could directly pose a risk to people’s health or well-being.” Trump’s tweets are “vague and unclear” re: any harmful intent. — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) April 17, 2020

Maybe next time. *Eye roll*

LOL. This is what a N.Y. Times “journalist” has his panties in a bunch about today…. https://t.co/jtap7dediN — G*yP*tri*t (@GayPatriotTM) April 17, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening ing to you. https://t.co/p42PbgY6M9 — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) April 17, 2020

You guys, the #resist people are upset about the word "liberate" because it has connotations of violence https://t.co/BpfIfziPlG — Rob Kroese (@robkroese) April 17, 2020

The Left is so angry over the word 'liberate.' Think about that. lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 17, 2020

It’s come to this.