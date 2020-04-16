The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is adjourned until early next month, but the first round of funding that was passed as a rescue package for small businesses hit by coronavirus shutdowns has already expired:

Trending

During an online Q & A session, Pelosi was asked to explain something to small business owners. The result was some stuttering with some BS sprinkled in:

No amount of spin from Pelosi can distract from the Democrats and their shameless political games while people face financial ruin.

Maybe Pelosi should have offered another tour of her freezer before trying to answer.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Nancy PelosiSBAsmall businesses