In the past, we’ve seen numerous examples of Democrats and the mainstream media (pardon the redundancy) rushing to defend China. Those examples include times when China’s faced criticism from the Trump White House or the media and Dems trusting numbers from China in order to try and make it look as if the U.S. did the worst job of handling the outbreak.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy joined those going all-in to defend both China and the World Health Organization:

Wow, no amount of shamelessness is too much in order to pin all the blame on Trump in an election year.

The Chinese government must appreciate having useful idiots in the U.S. Congress.

The Dems know they can count on something:

And ruin a good narrative? Never!

