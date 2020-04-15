In the past, we’ve seen numerous examples of Democrats and the mainstream media (pardon the redundancy) rushing to defend China. Those examples include times when China’s faced criticism from the Trump White House or the media and Dems trusting numbers from China in order to try and make it look as if the U.S. did the worst job of handling the outbreak.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy joined those going all-in to defend both China and the World Health Organization:

Despite its coronavirus lies, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy says China is blameless: "The reason that we're in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did" pic.twitter.com/sQXVVPgej5 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 15, 2020

"The reason that we're in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did" pic.twitter.com/jbaYTO0aIB — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 15, 2020

Wow, no amount of shamelessness is too much in order to pin all the blame on Trump in an election year.

This clip from @ChrisMurphyCT is nuts. A United States Senator gaslighting about China’s role in spreading and lying about a pandemic.. so he can attack the President. What in the world? https://t.co/bYypvNYfwf — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 15, 2020

Scratch a Democrat and find somebody deeply loyal to the Chinese Communist Party. It's been true since Bill Clinton's fundraising scandal. @ChrisMurphyCT — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) April 15, 2020

THIS is the most asinine and dangerous statement of denial that flies in the face of the facts, on every level. https://t.co/nAENXGUPSS — Maggie (@drillanwr) April 15, 2020

Chris Murphy might be the worst Senator in the country he's that bad. — Philip J. Fryrus (@philllosoraptor) April 15, 2020

I've tweeted it multiple times. @ChrisMurphyCT is the dumbest Senator in Congress. And we all know what a feat that is. https://t.co/RF6Ziq67n8 — Kevin Meyer (@KCchemguy) April 15, 2020

The Chinese government must appreciate having useful idiots in the U.S. Congress.

The CCP thanks Sen. Murphy pic.twitter.com/i5s6onT8MB — What A Croc (@Whata_Croc) April 15, 2020

The Dems know they can count on something:

And the fearless firefighters aren't pushing back. — Ken Meyer (@Kcmeyer6971) April 15, 2020

And ruin a good narrative? Never!