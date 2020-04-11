As you know, there are social distancing rules and product/service bans in many states in response to the coronavirus (no matter how ridiculous some of them may be).

In one town in Mississippi, the mayor has outlawed church services, including the kind where people drive in and listen from their cars. Here’s video of one such service being shut down:

Video from Pastor Hamilton of King James Bible Baptist Church in Greenville, MS. Church tried the “drive-in” method of holding services & were targeted due to the Mayor issuing an order prohibiting such services. Watch as an officer tells the Pastor that his rights are suspended. pic.twitter.com/zLdT6Qd8ew — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 11, 2020

Of course it’s not getting out of hand, why do you ask? *Eye roll*

Your Freedom of Religion "is suspended." Man, the wheels are coming off out there. https://t.co/a1hFWy88cN — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) April 11, 2020

Well, this sure rubs me the wrong way! — mama (@mamat1000) April 11, 2020

Keep in mind that even Christians who take this seriously and do the right things are being targeted. Ask why. https://t.co/PBCDSp9c5G — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 11, 2020

The second wave of this disease will be far worse than the first because government is big, dumb, and dangerous. People are doing an amazing job of voluntarily taking mitigation actions but thugs in government can't help themselves. There will be less cooperation next time. https://t.co/4Lelxhioxn — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 11, 2020

More stupid, mindless Quarantine Theater. Why are government people and law enforcement being like this. https://t.co/3c86nATu04 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 11, 2020

The lawsuits after this lockdown will be unending. https://t.co/LW9GN9hMY6 — jon gabriel (@exjon) April 11, 2020

And that’s already starting. A different church in Mississipi that was ticketed for holding a drive-in church service. Both have indicated plans to sue the city of Greenville:

"Government is clearly overstepping its authority when it singles out churches for punishment, especially in a ridiculous fashion like this."https://t.co/DYzoyx1SzT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 10, 2020