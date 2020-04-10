Over the last few days and weeks we’ve seen plenty of facepalm-worthy examples of new rules and regulations from government officials in certain states, and this one in Ohio has gotten some attention:
#BREAKING: Parades featuring vehicles only, for birthdays for example, do not fall within the guidelines of the state stay-at-home order and should be discontinued immediately, public health Commissioner Jeff Cooper said. #coronavirus #COVID-19 https://t.co/GGJ2DaZafY pic.twitter.com/CfdWjkZAjK
— WHIO-TV (@whiotv) April 9, 2020
Drive-by birthday parties are now a no-no in that area?
I’m starting to get the sneaking suspicion that this is about more than a virus idk https://t.co/4o97ThIVqT
— Amanda (@AmandaPresto) April 9, 2020
Why just crush the virus, when you can crush people’s spirits, too, amirite? https://t.co/ZRTVmCieQc
— Carrah (@carrahroy) April 9, 2020
It’s just amazing.
I've been pro-stay at home, but this is just dumb. https://t.co/CPg66FcZrh
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) April 9, 2020
This.
Is.
Trash. https://t.co/h07n1Nj4VO
— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) April 10, 2020
Piss off, Fascist.
— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) April 10, 2020
They're gonna keep screwing with people until they've had enough and the people are gonna revolt!
— Mike WuFlu over the cuckoo's nest!!🇺🇸🚛 (@mudflap54) April 10, 2020
Let’s go to Dayton, Ohio where the health commissioner has seen enough birthday car parades. Jeff’s going to take an L on this one. https://t.co/yO120Rn30m
— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 10, 2020
Oh come on. This is just a jerk move. How do these parades spread the virus? https://t.co/ebH9tU9yDN
— Elaine (@elbh) April 10, 2020
We are all Walter Peck now. https://t.co/ywTMUg6iSm pic.twitter.com/3ExSXNPC25
— Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) April 10, 2020
People are making the best of this terrible situation, and you want to take away the few moments of joy they create? https://t.co/u5NvzJBOqy
— Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) April 10, 2020
That’s exactly what seems to be unfolding.
Can’t have the carbon emissions. https://t.co/ZGapaNc1dh
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 10, 2020
LOL! Yes, that could be another consideration for some.