Dr. Deborah Birx can often be heard at President Trump’s coronavirus briefings, and her direct way of dealing with the facts (and addressing those who are doing nothing but trying to spread fear) doesn’t sit well with some who have a narrative to push. Here’s one example of Dr. Birx in action:

Video: Dr. Deborah Birx calmly but brutally tears apart the liberal media hysteria about a future in which hospitals will be faced with such a shortage at ventilators that they'll have to decide who gets resuscitated and who is left to die #coronaviruspandemic pic.twitter.com/jXqXMpsdml — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 26, 2020

Among those who don’t like Dr. Birx’s approach is former Obama adviser Dan Pfieffer:

Instead of lecturing the Governors, nurses, and doctors on the front lines, Dr Birx could use her position and platform to push the President to his power to invoke the DPA to make more ventilators. Having too many ventilators would be a high class problem. https://t.co/KXxikPqzR9 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 26, 2020

Remember when the talking points were “listen to the doctors” and “Trump doesn’t have any women on his coronavirus team”? Yeah, forget about all that:

Help me here — is this not textbook ‘mansplaining’? Obama comms bro lectures top female medical expert (who also served under Obama) on what to say and how to do her job: https://t.co/QI2OuXf3h5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 27, 2020

But it’s OK when liberals do it!

A guy with a podcast is lecturing a woman who has the rank of colonel in the US Army, has a BS and MD and served as the global AIDS coordinator to your former boss. But you go off. https://t.co/lX5KQmzS4J — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2020

Isn’t that special?

Why do you want him to be a dictator so damn badly? https://t.co/uozpvuLOrz — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 27, 2020

When Dr. Fauci said President Trump listens to him and scientists, the Left responded by trying to pit them against each other—and failed. Now they have a new target: Dr. Birx. https://t.co/AFhB8UZJFg — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) March 27, 2020

It’s gotten nothing short of shameless.