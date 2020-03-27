President Trump and his coronavirus task force have given daily briefings since the outbreak hit the United States, and in spite of negative media coverage and Democrat criticism, Trump’s numbers have actually risen. Here’s one of the latest examples:

There have been polls showing approval for Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak at an even higher level, but nevertheless, anti-Trump actress Alyssa Milano seems taken aback by the ABC News/WaPo poll result:

Ooh, things just got awkward.

Trending

That’s not a very bad suggestion.

Not likely.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa MilanocoronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trump