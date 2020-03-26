The BBC is reporting that a group of Mexican protesters at the border is demanding a Trump administration crackdown on people entering Mexico from the United States:

Mexicans demand crackdown on Americans crossing the border https://t.co/izwx6Qj5FI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 26, 2020

Irony level: Overwhelming.

OMG, he's done it. Between this and making the left become believers in states' rights now… — Tacos are a human right (@clukens1) March 26, 2020

They are gonna build the wall! Trump was right….😂😂😂😂😂 — Torgo2020 (@torgo2020) March 26, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up!

It's like RAY-AY-AAAAAIIIIN on your wedding day… https://t.co/bsVn892JKd — Maggie McNeill (@Maggie_McNeill) March 26, 2020

NOT THE ONION https://t.co/c8uFFRop1C — Bruno Tertrais (@BrunoTertrais) March 26, 2020

How the tables have turned — stay at home you detty pigs (@John04407982) March 26, 2020

There’s also this to consider:

"Mexico has fewer than 500 confirmed Covid-19 cases and the US over 65,000." Mexico has also done next to no testing and has imposed no real mitigation measures. To pretend this is valid comparison is absurd. https://t.co/gTfQn77rX4 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 26, 2020

The media might want to point out that not-so-trivial detail when reporting on this story.