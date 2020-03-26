The BBC is reporting that a group of Mexican protesters at the border is demanding a Trump administration crackdown on people entering Mexico from the United States:

Irony level: Overwhelming.

Trending

You can’t make this stuff up!

There’s also this to consider:

The media might want to point out that not-so-trivial detail when reporting on this story.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border controlcoronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trumpillegal immigrationMexicoUnited States