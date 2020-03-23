The Democrats have for now blocked an economic rescue package that was drawn up in bipartisan fashion all while American small businesses and workers continue to feel the heat from the coronavirus shutdowns around the nation.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy took to the Senate floor and blasted the Democrats for playing politics with the bill while people are hurting:

It was a very quotable speech on the Senate floor:

The Democrats deserved every word of it.

No he’s not.

