Today the Washington Post reported a big “SCOOP”:

SCOOP: Acting counterterrorism center head Russ Travers fired, according to former U.S. officials https://t.co/xPVzzYSX7B — Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) March 19, 2020

"Russell E. Travers, a highly-regarded career professional with more than 40 years of government service, was fired by acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell" https://t.co/RhEmXbP77U — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) March 19, 2020

Here’s what the Post reported:

The acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center was fired Wednesday night in what insiders fear is a purge by the Trump administration of career professionals at an organization set up after 9/11 to protect the nation from attacks, according to two former U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The story quickly caught the attention of the blue check Resistance:

While we are distracted by coronavirus, Trump henchman @RichardGrenell is purging dedicated intelligence officers and trying to turn the Intel community into a font of pro-Trump propaganda. This will also cost lives. https://t.co/mNKgaqxCJA — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) March 19, 2020

I thought we’d learned by now that purging national security professionals and replacing them with partisan hacks increases the likelihood of tragic outcomes. https://t.co/1Z8SXhzric — Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter) March 19, 2020

Trump has found time in his busy day to move forward with a politically motivated purge of the intelligence services https://t.co/emYPLW5mK5 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 19, 2020

Well, according to Richard Grenell, the acting Director of National Intelligence (who is a current U.S. official familiar with the matter), the report that he fired Travers is “fake news”:

Not true. And Ellen is refusing to update her erroneous story with ON THE RECORD quotes from DNI press officials. This is a concerning pattern. https://t.co/WTw6LPq1hD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 19, 2020

Another banner day for “journalism”!

Discernment Dies in the Daylight pic.twitter.com/om4C5MGpZq — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) March 19, 2020

I can't stand how they get away with "according to former officials". Terrible journalizing standards these days. — #justagirl (@she_brews11) March 19, 2020

Take a gander at the TDS replies to this lie she is purporting. — Angelab⭐⭐⭐ (@anglily1) March 19, 2020

So the story did what it was intended to do.