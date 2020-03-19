Do you notice anything about the tweet from President Trump that Elizabeth Warren shared below her comments?
President Trump, are your eyes stitched shut? Hospitals need test kits, ventilators, & other medical supplies. That's why the DPA exists. Stop dragging your feet & burying your head & start helping hospitals that are about to be slammed by this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/9bb4Bl05ob
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 19, 2020
See what she did there?
She blurred out the word Chinese LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/9vusKnqrAs
— neontaster (@neontaster) March 19, 2020
Hold on.
Did you just blur out the word "Chinese"?
Did that actually happen? https://t.co/lAVW5bwSiR
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 19, 2020
That did happen, and it’s kind of ironic if you think about it:
Why is "Chinese" blurred?
— Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) March 19, 2020
Elizabeth Warren blurred out the word "Chinese" in "Chinese Virus." Glad to see American politicians willingly doing the Chinese Communist Party's censorship for them. https://t.co/GwaA3l8PHW
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 19, 2020
The Democrats (with help from the media) continue their vigorous defense of China:
The Blurred word is #Chinese … Mao Zedong says "Thanks Liz!" #ChineseVirus #Corvid19
— bigal64 (@bigal64) March 19, 2020
LOL, they're censoring the C-word. https://t.co/KX0Geqoj53
— Holden (@Holden114) March 19, 2020
Unreal.
Fake Indian censors origin of real virus. https://t.co/EXiKOQZ9w9
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 19, 2020
Fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/uGdC2rN58g
— Razor (@hale_razor) March 19, 2020
This isn't helping, Liz. You're carrying water for the Chinese.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 19, 2020
And that will likely continue for the foreseeable future.