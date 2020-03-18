When it comes to stepping up and letting go of partisan politics in a time of crisis, the country can always count on Hillary Clinton to… not do that:

The president is turning to racist rhetoric to distract from his failures to take the coronavirus seriously early on, make tests widely available, and adequately prepare the country for a period of crisis. Don't fall for it. Don't let your friends and family fall for it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 18, 2020

Rahm Emanuel’s words of “never let a crisis go to waste” have been heeded by the two-time Democrat presidential candidate:

"Republicans aren't taking this seriously! They're politicizing this!" https://t.co/Y8DffdRQ21 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 18, 2020

We get it. We were smart not to elect you president. You don't have to keep reminding us over and over and over and over and over… https://t.co/ICDorVWTds — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 18, 2020

Hillary & The Party Boy turned the White House into an Air BnB for the Chinese. https://t.co/22paQSxuR1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2020

We already know that Hillary doesn’t do self-awareness, but she still insists on proving it over and over again.

Your only chance to do something useful is If your 3 year supply of all-consuming bitterness can be distilled into a vaccine.

Because your totally original and not at all repetitious tweets are doing little to help the countrry, the ill, or your local community. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) March 18, 2020

China thanks you for pushing their propaganda. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 18, 2020

The most vile woman in America is pandering to the communist regime who gave us this Chinese virus. DISGUSTING. https://t.co/wcnKYcVvo9 — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) March 18, 2020

And there you have it!…. pic.twitter.com/qHqFkuQU1O — Lord lucky bastard (@Lord_Bawbag) March 18, 2020

If Trump was handling the response to this crisis Hillary-style, maybe this would have been his response:

Maybe he'll blame it on a YouTube video. — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) March 18, 2020

Harsh but fair.