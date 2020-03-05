Yesterday, Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race, but not before reminding President Trump that he’d have beaten him in November if only he’d have been able to beat the Democrats running against him for the nomination. Bloomberg also tweeted this at Trump:

That was an epic fail, and Trump thought Bloomberg’s gif should be answered with a related gif:

LOL! But Bloomberg just can’t accept the fact he lost badly, because he responded with this video:

It’s over, Mini Mike. Go home.

He really is.

