Yesterday, Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race, but not before reminding President Trump that he’d have beaten him in November if only he’d have been able to beat the Democrats running against him for the nomination. Bloomberg also tweeted this at Trump:
See you soon, Donald. https://t.co/hvozra0OfL pic.twitter.com/Mu300oLgeX
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 4, 2020
That was an epic fail, and Trump thought Bloomberg’s gif should be answered with a related gif:
Mini Mike, you’re easy! pic.twitter.com/rxFiqSB9RQ https://t.co/G2M1QHj0HV
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020
LOL! But Bloomberg just can’t accept the fact he lost badly, because he responded with this video:
We’re not done with you yet, Donald. https://t.co/RYLzqPP9e8 pic.twitter.com/2AI0iCWPKr
— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 5, 2020
It’s over, Mini Mike. Go home.
You are so bad at this https://t.co/FZdW0JWkaL
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2020
He really is.