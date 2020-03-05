Earlier we told you about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blaming misogynist voters for the fact that 2020 will not bring with it a female president while tripping all over her own party:

Nancy Pelosi: Part of the reason we won't have a woman president in 2020 is because our voters are misogynist. LOL. Let her keep talking. Please, let her keep talking. pic.twitter.com/RU5aeWYJbJ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 5, 2020

Consultant for President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, dropped some reality on Democrats making those kinds of claims:

If true that Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris & Amy Klobuchar lost “because they are women”, then the #Democrats aren’t just hapless, they’re sexist. These women lost among Democrat voters in Democrat primaries & caucuses. (Pro tip: it wasn’t their gender) — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 5, 2020

Bingo!

The Democrats will no doubt keep the talking point going with the media’s help.