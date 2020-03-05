In the last few days we’ve seen Bernie Sanders’ frontrunner status for the Democrat nomination evaporate, with Joe Biden now taking the lead. There are a number of factors at work, and one of those is the approach being taken by the media.

Thursday evening the New York Times published a story that the Biden campaign will certainly take no issue with. Here are the Times’ tweets about Bernie Sanders and the Soviet Union back in the 1980s:

“I’m Joe Biden, and I approve this message”:

Wow, information that’s been available for decades is suddenly getting new media interest. Who could have seen that coming?

Did a memo go out? Because it feels like a memo has gone out.

Right on cue!

The press must be in “emergency” mode.

