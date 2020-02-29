President Trump led a press conference featuring VP Mike Pence, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci and others working on the White House’s coronavirus response team.

There have been reports in the media that Dr. Fauci was being “muzzled” by Trump. The president was asked about it but let Dr. Fauci field the question instead. The media no doubt did not get what they were hoping for:

Reporter to President Trump: Why have you been muzzling Doctor Fauci? Dr. Fauci: I’ve never been muzzled and I’ve been doing this since Reagan. Oof. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 29, 2020

In other words, Dr. Fauci put some more “fake news” to rest here:

🚨VIDEO🚨 A reporter just asked President Trump: Why have you been muzzling Doctor Fauci? "I’ve never been muzzled and I’ve been doing this since Reagan." Doctor Fauci responded. pic.twitter.com/qqqavAT4GR — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) February 29, 2020

And with that the media will move onto a different talking point without learning a lesson.

