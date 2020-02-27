Net neutrality has been repealed for quite a while now, and a tweet from the Senate Democrats is making the rounds on its second anniversary.

The FCC chairman helped point out just how big of a fail the Democrats’ fear-mongering was:

Well done, Dems — wrong again!

Maybe Hillary could give them some deletion advice if they ever need it.

The Dems do that with almost every issue: Sound the panic alarm, and then when that doesn’t come to pass, they move onto a different issue and start the same process all over again.

