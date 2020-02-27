Net neutrality has been repealed for quite a while now, and a tweet from the Senate Democrats is making the rounds on its second anniversary.
This is quite special:
If
we
don't
save
net
neutrality,
you'll
get
the
internet
one
word
at
a
time.#savethenet #savetheinternet #netneutrality #onemorevote
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) February 27, 2018
The FCC chairman helped point out just how big of a fail the Democrats’ fear-mongering was:
Two years ago today, some Washington politicians promised you that the Internet would slow down. What's happened since? Average U.S. fixed broadband speeds are UP over 76% according to Ookla. It wasn't the end of the Internet as we know it—not even close.https://t.co/nSKdQ2Olt1
— Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) February 27, 2020
Well done, Dems — wrong again!
The Dems do that with almost every issue: Sound the panic alarm, and then when that doesn’t come to pass, they move onto a different issue and start the same process all over again.