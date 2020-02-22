This week brought with it news that U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell will become the acting Director of National Intelligence:

As you might have noticed, many on the Left had major problems with that move. One of those people is Susan Rice, as evidenced by this overload of self-unawareness presented by Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott:

Alternate headline: Susan Rice completely unaware that she’s Susan Rice:

That’s the only way Rice’s claim could get more shameless.

We’ll have to think on that one for a while… a long while.

As if!

