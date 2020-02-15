When Hillary Clinton was on the “Ellen” show recently, she was asked how a vice-presidential offer would be received. She didn’t rule it out completely:
Hillary Clinton on being asked to be vice president: "Never say never" https://t.co/T5wf724PTz pic.twitter.com/K5fBfEXtTI
— The Hill (@thehill) February 7, 2020
And with that it’s worth mentioning on a fairly slow news day what Drudge is reporting
EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE
DRUDGE: Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from NY to homes he owns in CO or FL, since electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from same state. https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/NuOy9w6HM8
— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020
Other outlets are now picking that up:
Bloomberg reportedly considering Hillary Clinton as his running mate https://t.co/7NszALre25 pic.twitter.com/ALxHfISAPl
— New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2020
That could really make things interesting, but would Hillary accept the second fiddle position?
Stay tuned! But at least it’s given people something to talk about, not that Hillary will think some of it’s very funny.
