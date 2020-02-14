Bernie Sanders isn’t backing away from the term “democratic socialist” that he uses to describe himself. Quite to the contrary, he’s also claiming that President Trump is also presiding over a socialist government, just a different kind:

.@BernieSanders on whether his “socialism” label will hurt in a general election: “We’re living right now under Donald Trump in a socialist society. The only difference is, does the government work for working people or does it work for billionaires?" pic.twitter.com/gs6Gi7WWIi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2020

The main takeaway is more of a question:

What in the hell does this mean? https://t.co/bpGXDbFRTE — Sam Michel (@sammichelwjob) February 14, 2020

It sounds like Bernie’s got a new sales pitch: Out with Trump’s bad socialism and in with my good socialism.

I am starting to think Sanders doesn't really know what he is talking about. https://t.co/JDohVHSiLc — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 14, 2020

Letting people keep more of their own money is not socialism… https://t.co/eeL9IpyVDZ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) February 14, 2020

This makes zero sense. https://t.co/3BmUCJU6u2 — Bradley Schultz (@schultz_racing) February 14, 2020

Bernie does a great job here explaining why socialism is bad lol https://t.co/PkHRmMdO70 — Tmo (@_ThomasT) February 14, 2020

Lmao the stones on this guy. https://t.co/JOIfNc5rn5 — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) February 14, 2020

I'm not sure Bernie Sanders knows how to deal with the fact that socialism isn't a great sell to middle America. https://t.co/i3B91Nxd9G — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 14, 2020

Will Sanders end up finding out the hard way? Stay tuned.