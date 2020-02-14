Bernie Sanders isn’t backing away from the term “democratic socialist” that he uses to describe himself. Quite to the contrary, he’s also claiming that President Trump is also presiding over a socialist government, just a different kind:

The main takeaway is more of a question:

Trending

It sounds like Bernie’s got a new sales pitch: Out with Trump’s bad socialism and in with my good socialism.

Will Sanders end up finding out the hard way? Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBernie Sanderssocialism