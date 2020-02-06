This morning Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference, and among the Speaker’s ramblings and post-impeachment trial acquittal spin was this assessment of President Trump’s State of the Union speech:

"The whole State of the Union was beneath the dignity of the White House, an insult to the Congress of the United States and the American people," @SpeakerPelosi says in her first press conference since her dramatic exit from #SOTU pic.twitter.com/dhFUOk2aPy — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 6, 2020

Translation: Trump knocked it out of the park.

But because she’s Nancy Pelosi, there had to be the obligatory moment of self-unawareness:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "A serious breach to start shouting 'four more years' on the floor of the House. Totally inappropriate." https://t.co/UwmhAHZvYv pic.twitter.com/u3vxw8ar1l — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2020

WOW.

But you having a temper tantrum and ripping up papers is ok 🤣🤣🤣 she is crazy ASF https://t.co/Q3C9ZFKxLs — Ronnie Dragoone Jr (@RonnieD518) February 6, 2020

Pelosi being so shameless isn’t surprising but it never fails to cause eye rolls:

.@SpeakerPelosi Save your sanctimonious indignation about what's "inappropriate" on the House floor. You tore up a SOTU speech on the House floor. What you did was beneath the dignity of the office of the Speaker of the House. Your hatred was on full display. Get help. — Four More Years (@FourMoreYears2) February 6, 2020

#PettyPelosi ripping up the #SOTU papers was beneath the dignity of the U.S. House of Representatives, an insult to the White House and the American people, as well as childish, hateful, and disrespectful. — Minnie (@PrincessNivius) February 6, 2020

She also has a lot of nerve, stating that @realDonaldTrump used the #SOTU as a prop for a reality show, and beneath the dignity of the WH, when she blatantly disrespected him by ripping up his speech! Her slanderous comments and heinous actions are an affront to the dignity of — Wendy Saddler (@WMS4Yeshua) February 6, 2020

Ripping up the SOTU speech was very appropriate! Very ironic. https://t.co/yqEWXOktur — Mike Pacheco (@mikepachecoo) February 6, 2020

@SpeakerPelosi “The whole SOTU was beneath the dignity of the White House” imagine that coming coming from Nancy after her spectacle at the SOTU. The lack of self awareness. — Angelina (@Angelina_in_Dec) February 6, 2020

Meltdown continues for Pelosi & Co., they can't take the losing & its getting to them big time… despite the a$$ kicking's, at some point when you keep flailing w/ proverbial punches in the air & keep punching yourself in the face, you might rethink your strategy, not the Left! https://t.co/2FclU4vkxB — Patrick Good (@PGoodieTX) February 6, 2020

“The #SOTU was beneath the dignity of the White House.”

–@SpeakerPelosi It is beneath the dignity of the White House to fund under privileged children’s education? To honor former army vets? To memorialize victims of terrorist attacks? — Hannah McDowell (@hannahmackd) February 6, 2020

It’s all Pelosi’s got left, and it isn’t much.

