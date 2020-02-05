Last night, President Trump’s State of the Union speech concluded with the House Speaker ripping up her copy of the address:

CNN reported that “a source close to the House speaker told CNN’s Dana Bash the decision to tear up the speech wasn’t planned but was sparked by her anger at the address.”

As usual, it looks like Team Pelosi’s lying again:

Trending

Pelosi planned on doing that all along? Color us shocked!

Maybe Trump will address this issue at next year’s SOTU:

Here’s hoping so!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpNancy PelosiSOTUState of the Union