Last night, President Trump’s State of the Union speech concluded with the House Speaker ripping up her copy of the address:

Wow, Pelosi straight up tore Trump's speech apart as he finished. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/7HQLq924xh — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) February 5, 2020

CNN reported that “a source close to the House speaker told CNN’s Dana Bash the decision to tear up the speech wasn’t planned but was sparked by her anger at the address.”

As usual, it looks like Team Pelosi’s lying again:

Here's Pelosi testing to see if she could rip the speech before the speech even started. She was planning to do it from the start. pic.twitter.com/1gEMlYrNB7 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 5, 2020

Credit for finding this goes to Reddit user WTCMolybdenum4753: https://t.co/Kr6KPHQJ62 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 5, 2020

Pelosi planned on doing that all along? Color us shocked!

Holy crap. She holds it below the table, hoping no one will see and does a quick test to see if she can tear it easily. Totally planned! cc @DLoesch https://t.co/9AAysDv8aX — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) February 5, 2020

Just like everything else from the democrats… FAKE OUTRAGE 🤦‍♂️ — Danny Boy (@DanielStevens12) February 5, 2020

Yep. That was her "pre-tear" so that she could successfully rip it. All show. All meaningless. We get the joke. NANCY OUT 2020. — Chris P. Bacon (@YouLost_SackUp) February 5, 2020

Maybe Trump will address this issue at next year’s SOTU:

Next time she will get a laminated copy. — Jam Nelson (@Zip_It_Hippie) February 5, 2020

Here’s hoping so!