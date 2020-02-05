Ahead of this afternoon’s Senate vote on the impeachment charges against President Trump, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney spoke:
Romney seems to get choked up briefly in speech. Says “this is the toughest decision I have ever faced. I was not wrong.”
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2020
At that point, it became clear Romney would vote to convict on the charge of abuse of power:
Sen. Romney to vote to convict Trump on charge of abuse of power, becoming the first Republican to break ranks https://t.co/AchC2DMgsO
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2020
Breaking News: "The case was made." Mitt Romney will vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power, the first Republican to support removing him from office in the impeachment trial. https://t.co/ZqutZqotq1
— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 5, 2020
Romney not just voting to convict, he’s ripping Trump anew:
“An appalling abuse of public trust”
“A flagrant assault” on our elections
“Perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of ones oath of office that I can imagine."
— Sam Stein (@samstein) February 5, 2020
"I support a great deal of what the president has done…but my promise before God …. required that I put my personal feelings" aside, Romney says.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 5, 2020
We can’t say we’re too surprised, but some are:
I am genuinely shocked at Romney’s announcement.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 5, 2020
Other people most certainly will not be.
Remember, Democrats, Romney killed grandma. His VP pick pushed her off of a cliff!
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 5, 2020
And now Dems are going to love him — at least for now.
2012 making a lot more sense now
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 5, 2020
Yep. Possibly all that needs to be said about Romney’s decision is that Eric Holder’s praising him:
History will be kind to Mitt Romney in its assessment of his decision to be true to his oath. Displays of courage are always viewed in that manner. https://t.co/IriNcDj2ux
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 5, 2020