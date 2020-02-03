The results of the Iowa caucuses are being delayed due to what the state Democratic Party calls “quality control” issues:

The problems are being blamed on an app:

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod isn’t sure what this is all about:

Pass that popcorn!

There can be only one conclusion, based on recent Democrat history:

A very real possibility, by way of Meghan McCain:

How will it end up? Prepare for anything:

LOL.

