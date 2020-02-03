The results of the Iowa caucuses are being delayed due to what the state Democratic Party calls “quality control” issues:

.@SteveKornacki reports that Iowa State Democratic Party says it is doing "quality control" on results "out of an abundance of caution." #IowaCaucuses pic.twitter.com/GHwIi4BSj4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 4, 2020

Officials with the Iowa Democratic Party said that caucus results had been delayed because of efforts to do “quality control” before data was made public. Here's the latest. https://t.co/4m9An9WWxt — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 4, 2020

Is “quality control” ….the new “hanging chad?” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 4, 2020

The problems are being blamed on an app:

Hours after the Iowa caucuses began, the state Democratic Party has yet to report any results. A party official blamed "quality checks," while a county chairman says an app created for caucus organizers to report results was “a mess.” #Election2020 https://t.co/okqnI3SClK — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 4, 2020

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod isn’t sure what this is all about:

What the heck is “quality control?” — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 4, 2020

We had already spoken and were well into the celebration by now at Obama’s in 2008. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 4, 2020

Pass that popcorn!

Iowa Democrats doing “quality control” pic.twitter.com/SNJRqCh008 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) February 4, 2020

There can be only one conclusion, based on recent Democrat history:

It’s obvious that the Iowa Democratic Caucus has been hacked by Russia and is illegitimate. That’s how this works, right?#IowaCaucuses — Jay’s Stepson (@GheyPatriot) February 4, 2020

A very real possibility, by way of Meghan McCain:

Trump is laughing his ass off. #IowaCaucuses — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 4, 2020

How will it end up? Prepare for anything:

After some quality control adjustments, the winner of the #IowaCaucuses is…. pic.twitter.com/2fP3iYJPlv — Wayne Perala (@smartplay31) February 4, 2020

