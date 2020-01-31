As everybody knows, the Democrats want John Bolton to testify at the Senate impeachment trial and are hoping they can get just a few Republicans on board, but it’s not looking good for them. According to CNN’s Capitol Hill reporter, the Democrats can count on Mitt Romney to be on board with witnesses:

.@MittRomney will vote for the motion today to call for new witnesses and documents, an aide tells CNN’s @mkraju — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 31, 2020

Mitt Romney, a Man Alone

"Romney is the rare Senate Republican — actually the lone Senate Republican — who is vocally pushing for witnesses to be called in President Trump’s impeachment trial."https://t.co/Rac7bpJaDk — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 31, 2020

Earlier Sen. Lamar Alexander explained why he’ll vote “no” on witnesses and documents, a decision that’s caused a triggering on the Left. But, as former Hillary Clinton spox Brian Fallon demonstrates, Romney’s getting praise from the Left for being principled (“principled” defined as “doing whatever the Democrats want”):

Unlike Collins, this is actually a principled position. Romney has backbone.https://t.co/g9d09lEBnU — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 31, 2020

It might have been a little easier decision for Romney knowing the Democrats don’t have enough Republican support.

No it's not. Romney safely knows that without Alexander's vote, the motion will fail. This is hardly a profile in courage. https://t.co/iwCkV8x2IU — K (@Damocleansword) January 31, 2020

Yes, after Alexander made it impossible for witnesses to be called. https://t.co/RadC1Xz7Jk — MPW-VT (@MarianW19953135) January 31, 2020

Stay tuned just in case any minds are changed as this moves forward today.