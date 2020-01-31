As everybody knows, the Democrats want John Bolton to testify at the Senate impeachment trial and are hoping they can get just a few Republicans on board, but it’s not looking good for them. According to CNN’s Capitol Hill reporter, the Democrats can count on Mitt Romney to be on board with witnesses:

Earlier Sen. Lamar Alexander explained why he’ll vote “no” on witnesses and documents, a decision that’s caused a triggering on the Left. But, as former Hillary Clinton spox Brian Fallon demonstrates, Romney’s getting praise from the Left for being principled (“principled” defined as “doing whatever the Democrats want”):

It might have been a little easier decision for Romney knowing the Democrats don’t have enough Republican support.

Stay tuned just in case any minds are changed as this moves forward today.

