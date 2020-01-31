After GOP Sen. Murkowski said she wouldn’t vote in favor of witnesses at the impeachment trial, it’s looking like the end is near for the Democrats (until they try to re-impeach in the House at some point). Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer came out after that news broke and tried to help the Democrats set a new self-unawareness record:

The Democrats just had to have Trump impeached by Christmas so their members could go home and brag about it over the break. Hopefully they enjoyed that feeling, because it didn’t last long.

The Dems were warned:

Too bad for the Dems they didn’t listen!

