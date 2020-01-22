Last October, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her support for the Democrat nomination behind Sen. Bernie Sanders:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says "moment of clarity" drove decision to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/4wCC7Qt6I2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 19, 2019

It’s clear that Sanders can count on AOC when it comes to going after Joe Biden, as evidenced by her backing up Bernie in these tweets:

I don’t understand why some folks run as if the internet doesn’t exist. Joe Biden helped sell the invasion of Iraq and spent years working to cut social security, Medicare, and Medicaid. He’s open to a Republican running mate. Spin it however you want, but those are the facts. https://t.co/3XcVKsrB5T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2020

And before folks jump in saying I’m wrong or that it’s more complicated than that, let me give you the receipts. On Iraq:https://t.co/h0cIbbswnI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2020

And on considering a Republican running mate: https://t.co/t4MTURAG0t — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2020

Per the story, Biden didn’t say he’s considered a Republican running mate, he just didn’t discount the idea in total:

Wow. A sitting member of Congress that can’t read more than a headline! Literally the first paragraph: A VOTER asked if Joe would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate. Biden: “I can't think of one right now.” https://t.co/kgR8mVELkq — Adam J. Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) January 22, 2020

There is a zero point zero chance of Biden choosing a Republican running mate and you know that but you're a social media demagogue https://t.co/ctmHlTVPi4 — Plato's rave (@SeekingReality7) January 22, 2020

This is a dishonest analysis of what Biden said about a Republican running mate. — phoenix_hawk (@phoenix_hawk) January 22, 2020

AOC would never misrepresent something, would she? *Eye roll*

This is great… Democrats turning on each other… Trump 2020 — 🇺🇸Victory or Valhalla 🇺🇸 (@AnchorsLife) January 22, 2020

Pass the popcorn!