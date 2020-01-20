Another World Economic Forum is kicking off in Davos, Switzerland:

Naturally there will be a gratuitous amount of climate change alarmism, and who better to present that message than Greta Thunberg. The WEF has provided a preview of what many attendees who have private jets waiting at the nearby airport can expect to hear:

The climate change alarmists in attendance can discuss Thunberg’s ideas on their jet rides back home.

Maybe those serious about the issue should at least schedule a teleconference next year instead of having everybody fly in from all parts of the world for another lecture about how burning fossil fuels is destroying the planet.

And yet they never seem to see the irony or hypocrisy.

