As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi this morning introduced the impeachment managers who will present the House’s case to the Senate. Rep. Adam Schiff, who in the last three years has made a number of claims about President Trump that have turned out to be BS, is among the seven House managers Pelosi named. At the press conference, Rep. Schiff made it clear that the Democrats really don’t have anything but had to move forward anyway:

Rep. Adam Schiff: Waiting "years" for further testimony "would completely negate the impeachment power—that is, allow the president, by virtue of obstruction, to prevent his own impeachment. That was an unacceptable course." https://t.co/OucyU2lqMj pic.twitter.com/Vrb6TvUtu3 — ABC News (@ABC) January 15, 2020

Trump doesn’t call him “Schiffty Schiff” for nothing! During the same presser, Pelosi joined Schiff and admitted this is all about politics and the presidential race.

Let me get this straight… 4 weeks ago House Democrats were apparently confident enough to pass impeachment articles But now, according to the left, if the Senate GOP simply tries the same case Democrats passed and don’t use more witnesses, it’s a “cover up” Amazing — Deborah (@iphooey) January 15, 2020

They’re making it up as they go while hoping “evidence” falls in their laps to match their narrative.

Schiff failed to mention his rush completely negates the role of the judiciary to determine if executive privilege applies.

Allowing witnesses w/o judiciary role will change the presidency forever – and will bite them. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 15, 2020

I don't believe it would've taken "years" for the court to decide. They would've pushed it thru quickly. But I guess we'll never know for sure since you refused to follow the process available to you. — DBird (@jdmarchus) January 15, 2020

Obligatory:

What a clown show! — Beary Maverick (@BearyMaverick) January 15, 2020

That much is certain.