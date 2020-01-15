As we told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi this morning introduced the impeachment managers who will present the House’s case to the Senate. Rep. Adam Schiff, who in the last three years has made a number of claims about President Trump that have turned out to be BS, is among the seven House managers Pelosi named. At the press conference, Rep. Schiff made it clear that the Democrats really don’t have anything but had to move forward anyway:

Trump doesn’t call him “Schiffty Schiff” for nothing! During the same presser, Pelosi joined Schiff and admitted this is all about politics and the presidential race.

Trending

They’re making it up as they go while hoping “evidence” falls in their laps to match their narrative.

Obligatory:

That much is certain.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDonald TrumpimpeachmentMitch McConnellNancy PelosiSenate