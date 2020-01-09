As we told you earlier, the memo has obviously gone out to the media and liberal pundits, and the word that’s being used is “crossfire” when it comes to spinning the story of the passenger airliner Iran downed near Tehran. Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg even insinuated that the blame lies with Trump and the U.S.:

Innocent civilians are now dead because they were caught in the middle of an unnecessary and unwanted military tit for tat. My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all 176 souls lost aboard this flight. https://t.co/zWaVgWxfdL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 9, 2020

Most Democrat narratives end up getting shattered at some point, and this one’s coming rather quickly:

BREAKING: U.S. Issued No-Fly Order Over Iran, Iraq Hours Before Ukrainian Plane Downed — FAA stopped U.S. commercial traffic over the region, potentially saving American lives, officials confirm to me https://t.co/SL6Qyx5ArU — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) January 9, 2020

The Free Beacon reports:

Just hours before a Ukrainian plane was shot down Wednesday over Iran, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a no-fly order over Iran and Iraq, potentially saving scores of American lives. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning of potential hazards along flight routes in the war-torn region was first issued Tuesday evening by the FAA, just before a Ukrainian plane crashed near Tehran. U.S. officials believe Iran may have mistakenly shot down the plane in its airspace as tensions with the United States hit new levels. “Our NOTAMs were published roughly three hours before the accident,” an FAA spokesman confirmed to the Washington Free Beacon Thursday.

And yet, many on the Left continue to try and blame Trump:

In other words, we took precautions and Iran did not. But liberals still blame us cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/IexZ5Z5f96 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 9, 2020

Just mind boggling that Iran would allow civilian flights over their airspace after launching a missile attack on US bases. 🙄🙄 — Jeff (@LPASSETMGT) January 9, 2020

And even more mind-boggling that the Left would then try to shift the blame.

I'm excited for the media to spin this as a Trump conspiracy so the CIA could shoot down the Iranian plane. — Habib Jones (@habib2001) January 9, 2020

We’re sure the Left will adjust the spin accordingly.