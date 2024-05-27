Joe Biden Turns to Terry McAauliffe, Hillary Clinton in Hopes of Bolstering Flagging Reelection Prospects

There was a time, not too long ago, when the Democratic Party prided itself on being the party of the 'working man'. All of their messaging was centered around being the party that cares about the plight of the everyday workers, casting themselves as opposed to the 'elites' that they claimed were represented by and exclusively funded the Republican Party. The tattered remnants of this Democratic Party ethos can be seen in the way President Joe Biden presents himself: good 'ol 'lunchpail Joe' who spends his days worrying about what the beleaguered working-class families discuss around that 'kitchen table' he loves to talk about. Of course as time has marched on this perceived alignment with working class values has become more and more frayed, especially as the Democratic Party has become almost entirely reliant on the money and cultural cache they derive from having a very close relationship with the elites they claim to be fighting against... elites in Silicon Valley, elites in academia, elites in Hollywood. If you've been paying attention, as we have, you'll have noticed that any time the Democrats feel like they're in trouble they go running to the deep pockets of their institutional friends to try to bail them out... and right now Biden is absolutely fleeing to them.

SCOOP: Joe Biden and Bill Clinton will team up for a mega fundraiser inside the Beltway in late June, hosted by former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. Hillary Clinton will also attend. https://t.co/KAoSGZx4yU — Axios (@axios) May 27, 2024

As noted by Axios, this big DC Beltway extravaganza will follow 'a planned event with Biden, Clinton and former President Obama in mid-June in Los Angeles, hosted by George Clooney'. Good 'ol Lunch Pail Joe, champion and friends of the working man... as long as that man works starring in movies we guess.

I’m not sensing a lot of support for Biden — Bermuda Dunes Guy (@BermudaDunesGuy) May 27, 2024

SCOOP: Joe Biden's support comes from the beltway elite, the beltway lobbysts, the government class. And they absolutely could care less about their constituents. — Jerry Levy (@JerryLe00723434) May 27, 2024

It's been fascinating watching the Democratic Party become everything they spent decades claiming to hate.

Nobody cares. They should be attending a 3:00 pm senior dinner somewhere. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) May 27, 2024

Terry McAuliffe and Hilary Clinton are 2 of the biggest underperformers of the last 50 years. — thereelmarlin (@theReelMarlin) May 27, 2024

Things like this are why Trump will win — Leon Rose 4 President (@stillathin13991) May 27, 2024

Biden's a lock to win the college professor and DC politico vote though, so that's something.

I thought he was “middle class Joe”? Except he’s having fundraisers with all the elites … #hypocrite https://t.co/3Yai3zg1cy — Kay973M🇺🇸 (@Someone973m) May 27, 2024

Apart from Bill Clinton these are a bunch of unimpressive losers. https://t.co/2XKj1JXtYO — William (@WilliaminCA) May 27, 2024

Getting the old band back together again because Biden's in trouble. https://t.co/zx4ARzTnq1 — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 27, 2024

It's hard to read this any other way, particularly since as noted in the piece by Axios 'April was the first month where Trump outraised Biden. Trump campaign and affiliated committees brought in some $76 million, compared to Biden and the Democratic National Committee's $51 million'. The lack of enthusiasm for Joe Biden's reelection efforts has seeped into the donor class, it seems, which is likely to be seen as very good news by Donald Trump and his campaign. We'll see if attaching himself to better politicians that people like better than they like him works out for Joe... but don't bet the farm on it. People really don't like Joe Biden.