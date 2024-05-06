Oh Joy! Bernie Sanders is Running Again for the Senate

GRRL, BYE! Bethany S. Mandel DROPS AOC After She Cheers Biden for Withholding...
Coucy
Coucy  |  1:00 PM on May 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Now that we as a society have decided that the oldest members of our society should always be the ones to lead us, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has decided that despite being 82 years old his time in the political limelight needs to keep on going as he has announced that he will be running for reelection. 

Sanders, who was born nearly two months before the United States Naval base at Pearl Harbor was attacked by the then Empire of Japan in 1941, would be granted a 4th term in office should he win his bid to maintain his current seat. It doesn't come as any great shock that Sanders is looking to remain on the Government payroll, of course, since outside of some odd jobs here and there Bernie Sanders (who styles himself a Democratic Socialist because of his strong affinity for and understanding of the working man and his needs) has never drawn a paycheck for non-government related work. Some might consider hanging up their hat after 43 years continuously in elected office but there will it seems be no passing of the torch by Senator Sanders, who would be 88 at the end of the term should he win reelection. 

Yes, but the question there is to which home should he go?

Bernie, it should be remembered, has done very well for himself for a man who's subsisted on a public salary for his entire adult life... not that there's anything suspicious there at all.

Now now, Democratic Socialism isn't the same thing as 'Communism' for reasons... ill defined reasons that change based on what the argument is that's being made, but reasons nonetheless.

Yeah, no, there will be no consistency to be had on this issue. Democrats are great at holding two ideas in their head at the same time but not by the usual method of making them work together, they just pretend one or the other thing isn't something they believe when it's inconvenient because 'this is different' or something. 

The question of course is if the people of Vermont will see fit to reelect Sanders, but Vermont is somewhat notorious for having insane politics and only sending the most liberal candidates to Washington of late so he'll probably win handily. Lucky us.

