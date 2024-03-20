Liberal College Professor Goes BALLISTIC After NYPD Officer Gives Her Kid a Couple Stickers

Anyone who has kids will know one nearly universal truth: Kids love stickers. Getting ahold of a piece of paper with a little sheen of gummy stuff on the back makes most any little kid go bananas with excitement, for reasons unknown to modern science. It's a primal instinct of some kind, and because of this a relatively cheap and easy way to win your way into the heart of a child is to hand out a couple of stickers... a fact that many doctors offices, grocery stores, civic officers, and public officials have long since learned to use to their advantage.

Advertisement

For parents this can be annoying because you end up with stickers all over everything your kid ever touches... plus you have to keep an eye on what exactly is on the stickers your kid gets their mitts on. If you're not ever vigilant you could risk missing your kid getting handed a 'white nationalist sticker' that depicts a... a Thin Blue Line flag. Wait, what?

So NYPD cops at our subway station asked my 3yo if she wanted stickers and then handed her these. I am livid. Handing out well-known white nationalist stickers to kids??? pic.twitter.com/jdhRIyM6pA — Jessica Halliday Hardie (@jesshardie) March 19, 2024

Yes, apparently the 'Thin Blue Line' is now considered in progressive circles to have been tried and convicted in the court of public opinion as being a 'white nationalist' symbol... because of course they think that. Supporting your local police whose entire job is to protect you and your loved ones is inherently bad because the police are the bad guys in the progressive worldview, just don't say they want the police defunded, heaven forfend!

I bet you're a lot of fun at birthday parties. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 19, 2024

lol Jesus lady get a grip — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) March 19, 2024

You seem like a very miserable and unhappy person. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) March 19, 2024

Really you'd think a PhD Sociologist would be more of a laugh riot, who'd have thought that someone in the 'soft sciences' would come off as an unhinged doctrinaire leftist?! They're so rare in that area of academia!

Far-left, extremely online white liberal woman.



Fits the bill. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2024

If you only show the first two stickers, and not the one with white nationalist imagery, how can we tell if this is truthful? — Bill Zeiser (@BillZeiser) March 19, 2024

If Dr. Hardie thought her complaints would fall on receptive eyes when she sent out her Tweet she was sorely mistaken.

I mean, you could just let your kid have a happy childhood, but I'll concede there are other options. https://t.co/kSHuE7SPNm — Bobcat 2024 (@BobcatneySpears) March 19, 2024

Ah, yes, that evil white supremacist organization whose white officers make up *checks notes* not even half of its force. https://t.co/vLHFzmVChH pic.twitter.com/0hq5lGll65 — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) March 19, 2024

I was told it was ok to give propaganda to children against their parents’ wishes. https://t.co/9AIJjp6gCH — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) March 19, 2024

Well yeah, but not that kind of propaganda! Only the gender stuff and the Marxist stuff, none of this 'support the police' stuff, ew.

Of course we can't fault Dr. Hardie too much for thinking this...

So, Wikipedia in the first two paragraph, states as fact, that the thin blue line is a white nationalist symbol. I am gobsmacked. https://t.co/YAd72Kfz2r — Ben. (@burnt_tweet) March 19, 2024

Which is in fact an accurate point about what's on the Wikipedia page, and a reminder that if you're getting your information primarily off of Wikipedia you're likely being fed some propaganda yourself.

Thankfully there are still some brave men and women who are willing to don the blue and go out to protect the streets and subways of New York City every day. With people like Dr. Hardie metaphorically spitting in their faces for the crime of giving a sticker to her kid, though, it becomes yet again clear why there are fewer and fewer men and women who are signing up to protect the city... But we're confident that these police officers that Jessica Hardie derided and insulted as purveyors of 'white supremacist' propaganda would still step in to protect her and her child if violence should befall them in that subway station. After all, that's the job.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!