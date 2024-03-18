Not a Shocker: Take Two Guesses What Squad Member Cori Bush Blames for...
This Clip of Nancy Pelosi Explaining How the Smear and Propaganda Machine Works...
OOPS: Tom Elliott Posts Supercut Video of the Media LOVING the Word 'Bloodbath'
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Yikes! Zerohedge Reports That Current F-35 Combat Capability is FAR Worse Than We...
Attorney Threatens J.K. Rowling Over 'Misgendering' and She Advises Him to Wait for...
In 'Waffle House' We Trust! Woman Gets 'Egg-Spelled' from Twitter After Complaining About...
Joe Biden Pressed His Luck and Failed As He SLURRED His Way Through...
You ARE the Joke, Media: Politico Compares Trump to Hitler ... Because He's...
Wow, That's Weird: Fairfax County Schools Suddenly Care About 'Different Experiences'
Hugh Hewitt Points Out an Ominous Polling Trend for President Joe Biden
Cherie Currie Is Our Latest Reminder That REAL Punk Rockers Don't Bend the...
Sen. Steve Daines: Trump's Comments 'Clearly Referencing What Will Happen' if 'Joe Biden...
Bake the Cake? Milwaukee Bar Boasts It'll Close During the RNC So They...

Shaun King Needs Lawyers to Sue People Who Are Mean to Him... but Lawyers Looking for Pay Need Not Apply

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:30 AM on March 18, 2024
Vino Wong/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

It's been a while since we've heard from Shaun King, general rabble-rouser in the Black Lives Matter movement and all-around weird dude. King, who recently converted to Islam 'in solidarity with the Palestinian people', was for a time everywhere it seemed like... but no matter what he did he often found himself the butt of everyone's jokes, with most jokes centering around peoples questioning of his claims of being bi-racial at all with an ever-growing list of nicknames implying that he's entirely white (most notably the nickname Talcum X) as well as questioning whether he is or is not in fact a smart person.

Advertisement

Well, it seems that Shaun King has had enough of people picking on him and he's looking to get the courts involved to save his reputation! The only catch is that he kinda doesn't want to have to pay to get the courts involved to save his reputation... But you know, if people will do it for free he'd love that, thanks.

His LinkedIn inbox was surely flooded with eager lawyers looking to put in extra work for no pay to defend the honor of the man known to many as 'Thurgood Marshmallow'! 

It really is quite the comedown for the man some know as 'W.E.B. DuBlanc' to be forced to do this bit of self-promotion on LinkedIn of all places. Although the business and employment-focused social networking app technically functions like a regular social networking site to a degree it's certainly not what most people think of when they're thinking of a 'social networking site'... but King often gets such a bad response to his forays onto Twitter that he seems to have largely decamped from the site, only using his account to retweet anti-Israeli and pro-Hamas propaganda for the most part. So any port in a storm we guess.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's brilliant! Can't miss!

There's also the tricky question of what exactly Shaun is so busy doing when he references 'my work', since as far as most of us know he doesn't really seem to be doing much of anything professionally at the moment. He's got a Substack that gets posted to sometimes but that's about it. What's all this work he's so busy with?

But, taking their cue from King's call for people to do free work for him, many others are boldly standing up to ask that people do free for them as well. Shaun King really is the leader of a movement!

Advertisement

We'd all love to have free landscaping done, thank you very much.

Who doesn't, right?

It's the dictionary definition of chutzpah is what it is.

So, you know, if you're a lawyer who's looking to work for a guy who's famously difficult to work with under the best of circumstances, and want to do it for free, hop on to LinkedIn and hit up Shaun King (the man some call 'Martin Luther Cream'). He's got just the gig for you!

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COURT LAWYER SHAUN KING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OOPS: Tom Elliott Posts Supercut Video of the Media LOVING the Word 'Bloodbath'
Grateful Calvin
Not a Shocker: Take Two Guesses What Squad Member Cori Bush Blames for Problems With Power Grid
Amy Curtis
Yikes! Zerohedge Reports That Current F-35 Combat Capability is FAR Worse Than We Even Knew
Grateful Calvin
In 'Waffle House' We Trust! Woman Gets 'Egg-Spelled' from Twitter After Complaining About Her Visit
justmindy
Attorney Threatens J.K. Rowling Over 'Misgendering' and She Advises Him to Wait for April Fool's Day
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement