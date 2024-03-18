Shaun King Needs Lawyers to Sue People Who Are Mean to Him... but Lawyers Looking for Pay Need Not Apply

It's been a while since we've heard from Shaun King, general rabble-rouser in the Black Lives Matter movement and all-around weird dude. King, who recently converted to Islam 'in solidarity with the Palestinian people', was for a time everywhere it seemed like... but no matter what he did he often found himself the butt of everyone's jokes, with most jokes centering around peoples questioning of his claims of being bi-racial at all with an ever-growing list of nicknames implying that he's entirely white (most notably the nickname Talcum X) as well as questioning whether he is or is not in fact a smart person.

Well, it seems that Shaun King has had enough of people picking on him and he's looking to get the courts involved to save his reputation! The only catch is that he kinda doesn't want to have to pay to get the courts involved to save his reputation... But you know, if people will do it for free he'd love that, thanks.

His LinkedIn inbox was surely flooded with eager lawyers looking to put in extra work for no pay to defend the honor of the man known to many as 'Thurgood Marshmallow'!

Haha he’s been reduced to promoting himself on LINKEDIN! — Phil (@RealPhillyP) March 18, 2024

It really is quite the comedown for the man some know as 'W.E.B. DuBlanc' to be forced to do this bit of self-promotion on LinkedIn of all places. Although the business and employment-focused social networking app technically functions like a regular social networking site to a degree it's certainly not what most people think of when they're thinking of a 'social networking site'... but King often gets such a bad response to his forays onto Twitter that he seems to have largely decamped from the site, only using his account to retweet anti-Israeli and pro-Hamas propaganda for the most part. So any port in a storm we guess.

"About me"



That says it all, because to this entitled individual, it is in fact, all about him. — Lester Dunham SEO, CAPCOM (@PFChessMaster) March 18, 2024

“Come work for me for free! It doesn’t pay much, but you’ll definitely work really hard for that nothing!” — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) March 18, 2024

He’ll accuse people of defaming him for calling him white, the judge will order a DNA test, the 23 and Me will come back 98-100% honky, then he’ll tell ‘em he’s now 100% Muslim.



This is all part of a well-thought-out scheme. — Dr. Henry Rose (@thehankrose) March 18, 2024

It's brilliant! Can't miss!

There's also the tricky question of what exactly Shaun is so busy doing when he references 'my work', since as far as most of us know he doesn't really seem to be doing much of anything professionally at the moment. He's got a Substack that gets posted to sometimes but that's about it. What's all this work he's so busy with?

Talcum X working? What a bizarre concept. — Wombat.socho (@wombat_socho) March 18, 2024

Grifters gonna grift... — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) March 18, 2024

What’s his work at this point…internet grifting does not require that much focus tbh — Ryan Boger (@rboger12) March 18, 2024

But, taking their cue from King's call for people to do free work for him, many others are boldly standing up to ask that people do free for them as well. Shaun King really is the leader of a movement!

Free legal services on call. Sign me up — Damsel in Dissent 🇲🇹 🦋 (@starboard_light) March 18, 2024

I would like to have a robust legal team I don't have to pay for to defend my scams. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 18, 2024

Not sure if this’ll work but…



I’d like to form a robust, pro-bono team to tackle some big landscaping projects we’ve been putting off. DM if interested. — Amit Gupta (@amitkgupta84) March 18, 2024

We'd all love to have free landscaping done, thank you very much.

Lol. Part of Shaun King’s grift is threatening legal action and then never following through. Just a few examples https://t.co/SuympSuTvT pic.twitter.com/hRkW54AYRP — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 18, 2024

I’d like to form a robust pro bono team of simps to go after my haters https://t.co/LgZCexhGAO — Miri Vinnie (@MiriVinni) March 18, 2024

he needs robust people to work for free. 🤡 https://t.co/1nIJ0DfS5x — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 18, 2024

Who doesn't, right?

I need free lawyers to make Pale Sharpton unblock my tweets https://t.co/1D6gmZNEfE — Qblurt 🍊🌴 (@Qblurts) March 18, 2024

I'll never tire of the saga of Talcum X. He is posing as a freshly converted Muslim now, doing speaking events that cost $200 a head to get into, while asking for free lawyers to work on his behalf to stop the 'libel' of people pointing out his constant, shameless grifting. https://t.co/zKnZuNhvU5 — Joseph Schuster (@internofdoom) March 18, 2024

It's the dictionary definition of chutzpah is what it is.

So, you know, if you're a lawyer who's looking to work for a guy who's famously difficult to work with under the best of circumstances, and want to do it for free, hop on to LinkedIn and hit up Shaun King (the man some call 'Martin Luther Cream'). He's got just the gig for you!

***

