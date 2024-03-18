Snubbed RFK JR. Gets Excluded From Kennedy Family St. Patrick's Day Photo With Joe Biden

'Most Important SCOTUS Case of My Lifetime': Recap of Oral Arguments in Murthy...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on March 18, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has for some time been persona non grata with the other members of his family, a fact that his family hasn't been particularly subtle about. The Kennedy clan, founded by famously virulent antisemite and sometimes Hitler booster Joseph Kennedy Sr. (a man who famous said to the German ambassador to the UK, according to the ambassador, that 'it was not so much the fact that we want to get rid of the Jews that was so harmful to us, but rather the loud clamor with which we accompanied this purpose. [Kennedy] himself fully understood our Jewish policy), is very selective in who they publicly choose to have associated with the Kennedy name after all. To show how unhappy they are with RFK JR. for running for President as an independent against Joe Biden, apparently, the family all got together for a big photo-op with Biden to commemorate St. Patrick's Day yesterday... what a thumb in the eye!

Of course Robert Kennedy could be seen by some as getting off easy here... Kennedy's have been known to do much more drastic things to people who they worry might do damage to the family name, like giving them a lobotomy and sending them away to an insane asylum for the rest of their life

Whoever thought it would be a good PR idea to cut out a member of the family from their holiday photo to make a political point is terrible at PR, to say the least.

How anyone could think the family name of 'Kennedy' is capable of disgrace at this point after former Massachusetts Senator Edward Kennedy spent much of his life running it into the ground is beyond us, but apparently there are still people who think the name is worth something. What a world.

Oh they're around.

Gore Vidal may have been largely a political liberal, but the man had a way with words that was hard to rival. 

As of this writing RFK Jr. hasn't responded to this, and he probably won't. It's often better to take the high road in situation like this one, after all... and he's not the one who comes off looking bad here. The way things stand is that he gets to use the famous family name and its links to his successful father Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and Uncle, John F. Kennedy Sr., without any of the accompanying baggage of the rest of the political failures and Mercedes Marxists that constitute the majority of his family at this point. It's a win-win for RFK Jr. here.

***

