Pinko Rag 'Jacobin' Mourns the Death of Karl Marx on the Anniversary of his Death... But No One Else Does

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on March 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jens Meyer

As you may or may not be aware yesterday was the 141st anniversary of the death of Karl Marx who died March 14, 1883. Marx, who never actually held down a job for an extended period in his entire life and instead mooched off of his friends who had inherited large fortunes from their 'capitalist' fathers, is of course best known as one of the main philosophical progenitors of 'Communism'... which probably doesn't need any introduction.

But Marx and his loathsome utopian philosophy that LARPs as an economic framework has no shortage of fans in the modern world, as we all well know, and the pinkos down at Jacobin Magazine decided to commemorate his death... although the response was perhaps a bit less one of enthusiastic agreement than they might have expected.

Isn't that nice! But for many it seems the best thing about March 14th isn't to mourn the death of Marx, but to be happy that Karl Marx died.

Not a lot of tears were spilt for the death of Karl Marx, nor did his contributions to economics or he as a person receive much praise.

It's a good question! Presumably it's because they don't understand (or willfully ignore) the history of Communism and the philosophical implications of Communism as a system of governance:

We're all cogs in a social machine, replaceable at a moments notice if we're no longer of use to 'the people'.

True, largely because any in depth study of the operation of micro and macroeconomic systems makes it clear that Communism simply doesn't work once it leaves the page and the classroom and enters the harsh realities of the world and humanity.

It should be noted of course that the world that Karl Marx lived in was very different from ours, and 'Capitalism' at the time was deeply flawed in a lot of fundamental ways. There were legitimate critiques to be made, and Karl Marx did make many critiques that were entirely correct. He was very good at understanding what was wrong... but as it turned out it's easier to pick things apart than it is to come up with a workable system to replace the thing. The system that Marx helped to sodbust has been shown time and time again to be deeply flawed... certainly more so than the Capitalism he so detested, because thankfully most of the legitimate critiques of 19th century Capitalism have with time been fixed and smoothed out. Maybe Marx would be happy with Capitalism as it is now, but we doubt it. He was a truly miserable little man.

***

