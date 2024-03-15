Pinko Rag 'Jacobin' Mourns the Death of Karl Marx on the Anniversary of his Death... But No One Else Does

As you may or may not be aware yesterday was the 141st anniversary of the death of Karl Marx who died March 14, 1883. Marx, who never actually held down a job for an extended period in his entire life and instead mooched off of his friends who had inherited large fortunes from their 'capitalist' fathers, is of course best known as one of the main philosophical progenitors of 'Communism'... which probably doesn't need any introduction.

But Marx and his loathsome utopian philosophy that LARPs as an economic framework has no shortage of fans in the modern world, as we all well know, and the pinkos down at Jacobin Magazine decided to commemorate his death... although the response was perhaps a bit less one of enthusiastic agreement than they might have expected.

Karl Marx died on this day in 1883. His work helps us not only understand capitalism, but fight for a world free of exploitation and domination.🧵 pic.twitter.com/gPCmICfTW2 — Jacobin (@jacobin) March 14, 2024

Isn't that nice! But for many it seems the best thing about March 14th isn't to mourn the death of Marx, but to be happy that Karl Marx died.

On this day, 141 years ago, Karl Max became a good communist. — Call me Dave (@DaveHittite) March 14, 2024

On this day Marx gave his greatest contribution to the world. He died — DaddyYolks (@DanielYolks) March 14, 2024

Today he became a good communist — Commander In Beef ☭⃠🇨🇦🍊 (@ThonasGareth) March 14, 2024

Not a lot of tears were spilt for the death of Karl Marx, nor did his contributions to economics or he as a person receive much praise.

Not only was Karl Marx wrong about everything, he blew through inheritance after inheritance, constantly sponging off of friends.



Why do stupid people think Marx was smart? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 15, 2024

It's a good question! Presumably it's because they don't understand (or willfully ignore) the history of Communism and the philosophical implications of Communism as a system of governance:

Communism = Exploitation and Domination.



Also, Communism = Mass Oppression, Mass Murder, Mass Corruption, Human Misery. — David Krae ~ PublicEnemy#246011111 (@DavidKrae) March 14, 2024

The 120,000,000 innocent men, women and children slaughtered by communism would beg to differ. — TANSTAAFL (@tanstaafl6817) March 14, 2024

Marxism is among the most anti-natural systems of thought. Any implementation of Marxist practices would require a drastic revision of human nature to be successful, in which case, we’d cease to be human. Marxism requires man to become a machine. — The Warrior Philosopher (@TWarPhilosopher) March 14, 2024

We're all cogs in a social machine, replaceable at a moments notice if we're no longer of use to 'the people'.

Marx was a lazy, unemployed loser.



I’m glad he’s dead and his fetid ideology needs to be buried with him. https://t.co/efyQfHlRal — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 15, 2024

Marx's ideas led to more exploitation, domination, misery, and death than any other philosopher in human history. To present a picture of him without accounting for any aspect of that legacy is an offensive farce. https://t.co/izCgplt1Zh — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) March 14, 2024

Considering that there are very few Marxist economists today, I’m skeptical that Marx’s work has done much to help us understand capitalism (to mention just one reason) https://t.co/m8If6Uk1Xh — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) March 15, 2024

True, largely because any in depth study of the operation of micro and macroeconomic systems makes it clear that Communism simply doesn't work once it leaves the page and the classroom and enters the harsh realities of the world and humanity.

It should be noted of course that the world that Karl Marx lived in was very different from ours, and 'Capitalism' at the time was deeply flawed in a lot of fundamental ways. There were legitimate critiques to be made, and Karl Marx did make many critiques that were entirely correct. He was very good at understanding what was wrong... but as it turned out it's easier to pick things apart than it is to come up with a workable system to replace the thing. The system that Marx helped to sodbust has been shown time and time again to be deeply flawed... certainly more so than the Capitalism he so detested, because thankfully most of the legitimate critiques of 19th century Capitalism have with time been fixed and smoothed out. Maybe Marx would be happy with Capitalism as it is now, but we doubt it. He was a truly miserable little man.

