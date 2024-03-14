Shipment of Jaromír Jágr Bobblehead's Goes Missing in California, And Everyone Wants to Know Who Done it

Is nothing safe in California?! By now we've all heard about the organized gangs who are plaguing the Golden State, causing massive losses of inventory for stores throughout the state which have led to some stores slashing their hours so that they're only open when the sun's out or even to shutter stores entirely. Normally these thefts involve things that can be easily sold on the black market for pennies on the dollar like electronics or personal care items, which is understandable to a degree. But it would seem that things have gotten so bad that nothing is safe, even a giant pallet of long-time Pittsburgh Penguins right winger Jaromír Jágr bobbleheads that got purloined en route through a California port to Pittsburgh for the Thursday matchup between the Penguins and the San Jose Sharks.

Yes, you read that right. Someone stole the giveaway bobble heads.

The Penguins announced today that the shipment carrying the Jagr bobbleheads for tonight’s game has been stolen en route to Pittsburgh.



As a result, the bobbleheads will not be distributed at tonight’s game, but will be distributed at a later date. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 14, 2024

From the Penguins press release:

The Penguins learned that they were victims of cargo theft after failing to receive the shipment as scheduled. The team worked with the manufacturer and transportation companies to alert the appropriate state and federal authorities who are currently working to locate the cargo. This is an open investigation and no further comment will be made in order to not hamper with the recovery of the goods.

Apparently certificates are going to be handed out entitling their bearer to a replacement bobblehead whenever those should arrive... IF they should arrive, since you know they're probably gonna be coming in through California again.

It remains unclear who the culprit is, but the official DraftKings account has pointed to who they think is behind this madcap caper:

“Police have arrested one individual in connection with the bobblehead heist.” pic.twitter.com/do6IrPe2OS — DraftKings (@DraftKings) March 14, 2024

Gritty! We should have known it was you!

Jagr bobble head heist before GTA 6 — Wade Taylor (@W_Pickss) March 14, 2024

Alright. Who had “Jagr Bobblehead Heist” on their 2024 bingo card? — Michael Sullivan (@msullivan1993) March 14, 2024

If it was you today's probably a good day to pick up a lottery ticket (the Powerball jackpot is apparently up to $559 Million! Get on it!)

Have police identified The Jagrheister — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) March 14, 2024

Not yet but they're working on it, rounding up the usual suspects...

I heard rumor that @Pirate_Parrot has been taken in for questioning. Any official comment on this? — Victor E Green (@VictorEGreen) March 14, 2024

Dom Toretto hit an all time low pic.twitter.com/f0WM4mbtyw — David Frick (@frickinogre) March 14, 2024

Any of them could be behind this!

What does one do with a truck-full of illicit Jagr bobbleheads? https://t.co/DJUOVUQrRq — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) March 14, 2024

they can’t score, they can’t win, and now 18,000 jaromir jagr bobbleheads have been stolen



experience penguins hockey https://t.co/TiFRLKeHb7 — matt (@yinzzzerr) March 14, 2024

sounds like they’re dealing with some pittsburgh pirates https://t.co/FtFXgGZKqQ — jesse spector (@jessespector) March 14, 2024

Heyo!

But as so often happens the most likely culprit appears to be the real culprit, and it seems that Draft Kings was right... because Philadelphia Phillies Mascot 'Gritty' couldn't keep it to himself. They always out themselves in the end, criminals.

So case closed. Book him, boys.

China continuing to be a major manufacturer of most every cheap bauble in America these days, and with Californian ports being the main ones those baubles pass through on their way to their destinations it seems likely that this won't be the last time we run into these sorts of issues. There's always the chance that California will clean things up and get the crime problem under control... but we wouldn't be the farm on it. Or our $559 million lotto ticket.

