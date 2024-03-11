Pam Keith 'Esq.' Uncorks Bizarre, Rambling Plan to Make Gavin Newsom and Pete Buttigieg President and VP

This Is FINE: Taco Bell Closing Dining Rooms in California Due to 'Crime...
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on March 11, 2024
AngieArtist

While the Democrats continue to trumpet how 'fit' Joe Biden is for another term in office and claim they're wildly excited for the chance to vote for him again this November, it's not hard to tell that none of that is true... and they know it. Biden is incredibly old and looks every day of his 81 years (if not more), and when Democratic influencer types close their eyes at night they clearly begin to fantasize about how they can strategize their way into a vote for Biden/Harris not really being a vote for Biden/Harris. 

If only they can convince voters that a vote for Joe Biden is really a vote for someone who voters might (theoretically) like better, maybe that'll do the trick!

This is some goofy political machinations stuff here, she's basically put her crazy person corkboard with a spider web of yarn strung across it onto Twitter for all to see. There's so many horrible thoughts here, it's hard to choose what's the worst: President Gavin Newsom, Supreme Court Justice Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete as Vice President and heir apparent to the Presidency... it's terrible all the way down.

America desperately needs to bring back the Mental Institutions so these people can be kept away from the general populace for their own safety and ours. Or, short of that, at least get our issues with substance abuse under control.

Of course, that's a joke, Pam Keith likely wasn't on drugs when she wrote this tweet... which is a shame, since being able to blame the tweet on her drug habit would make this more understandable. 

Cooler headers understand, of course, that this is not how a Democracy works. You'd think someone who's apparently a lawyer and an 'ex-Navy-JAG' as well as a practicing lawyer would understand this, but apparently not.

But Trump is the one who's a 'danger to American Democracy' or whatever.

Yes, yes it is. Ill-conceived fan fiction at that, and likely hypocritical to boot:

Yeah, it's a pretty good bet that Pam would NOT be on board with any of this stuff happening under a hypothetical Trump Presidency... so we're safe to not take her seriously at all.

She's probably got some crazy scheme cooked up where President Newsom can bypass Congress to make this nuttery happen. Maybe if he keeps adding Supreme Court Justices until the Supreme Court agrees he can do whatever he wants. 

Very Democratic.

Probably the most lucid point she makes in this entire Tweet is her tacit acknowledgment that Joe Biden isn't fit to carry out a full second term and shouldn't be counted on to do so. 

No matter what they may say Democrats know that Joe Biden is a terrible candidate, and deep in their heart of hearts they have to know that he's been a horrible President as well. Since the alternative is 'Bad Orange Man', though, they know they're stuck with Biden and are going to herculean lengths to let cognitive dissonance carry them through to justifying why a vote for Biden in November is justified.  

It's really something to see.

***

