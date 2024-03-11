PRIORITIES: NYC Will Kill Off Pizza, Small Biz to Save the Environment
Disgusting: New York Magazine COVER STORY Claims to Make 'Moral Case for Any Age to Change Their Sex'

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:30 PM on March 11, 2024
Meme

It seems that the Slippery Slope keeps getting slipperier every day, doesn't it? Especially when it comes to 'trans' issues, where we've come from a starting point of 'these people just want to live their lives!' all the way to the cultural Left more and more rallying around a message of 'You MUST recognize whatever 'gender identity' a person has chosen for the given day/hour/minute'... And despite repeated claims by 'Trans-Rights' advocates that 'they're not coming for your kids' with these demands every day it becomes more and more apparent that they are indeed coming for your kids, as New York Magazine more or less openly stated today in their cover story.

'The moral case for the right... at any age, to change their sex'. Right there in black and white New York Magazine says the quiet part out loud.

Lord let's hope that it comes in handy for that! If the tables turn on this whole issue you can be sure that everyone who's vociferously advocating for these sorts of things today will be claiming that they were never in favor of such things, no siree. It's how these things always go.

There is if you spend years and decades slowly eroding at the meaning of the word 'morality' until it's lost any meaning at all outside of a general sense of 'makes people feel good', and then any number of sins can be forgiven on the alter of your new definition of 'mortality'.

There's no question in any rational mind that so many of these issues are being caused by prepubescent and pubescent children being taken advantage of by a health system gone completely off the rails, a topic recently discussed at length by founding publisher of Skeptic Magazine and longtime columnist for Scientific American Michael Shermer. 

One of the fascinating things about most things that constitute modern Liberal Orthodoxy is that they require you to take each specific argument in complete isolation and never consider the implications of an argument being made on one area in considering the implications of another argument. If you do you're a bigot or something.

The terminology choice here is interesting as well, and gives the game away a bit.

Yes, what about that? Apparently we're prepared to finally give up the 'Gender Vs. Sex' Motte and Bailey, huh?

Who could possibly imagine?

The greatest irony here, which is clearly missed entirely by the articles author Andrea Long Chu, is that in the very same thread in which she boosts this article on her own Twitter feed she turns around and asks for donations to a GoFundMe for a friend of her who needs surgery to deal with... the painful complications of gender reassignment surgery. You can't make this stuff up:

So... yeah. Literally no ability to connect the dot and see why this is something that children should be neither encouraged nor allowed to do to themselves, no matter how strongly they think they're something they're objectively not.

The fact this was written isn't surprising in today's cultural climate. What should come as a surprise is that an outlet once as respected as New York Magazine chose to not only run it but run it on the cover of the magazine. But that clearly is where we are as a culture, and have been for some time in reality. Let's hope we can pull out of this institutional tailspin soon.

***

