Disgusting: New York Magazine COVER STORY Claims to Make 'Moral Case for Any Age to Change Their Sex'

It seems that the Slippery Slope keeps getting slipperier every day, doesn't it? Especially when it comes to 'trans' issues, where we've come from a starting point of 'these people just want to live their lives!' all the way to the cultural Left more and more rallying around a message of 'You MUST recognize whatever 'gender identity' a person has chosen for the given day/hour/minute'... And despite repeated claims by 'Trans-Rights' advocates that 'they're not coming for your kids' with these demands every day it becomes more and more apparent that they are indeed coming for your kids, as New York Magazine more or less openly stated today in their cover story.

.@NYMag's latest cover story is an essay by critic Andrea Long Chu, who makes the moral case for the right of anybody, at any age, to change their sex. pic.twitter.com/Wxqds2ugj0 — New York Magazine Communications (@nymagPR) March 11, 2024

'The moral case for the right... at any age, to change their sex'. Right there in black and white New York Magazine says the quiet part out loud.

Going to save this for 10 years from now when everyone's claiming no one supported child sex change. — Holden (@Holden114) March 11, 2024

Lord let's hope that it comes in handy for that! If the tables turn on this whole issue you can be sure that everyone who's vociferously advocating for these sorts of things today will be claiming that they were never in favor of such things, no siree. It's how these things always go.

Who’d have thought the idiots who reimagined journalism would want to reimagine biological sex? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 11, 2024

This is the same argument pedos use. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) March 11, 2024

There is if you spend years and decades slowly eroding at the meaning of the word 'morality' until it's lost any meaning at all outside of a general sense of 'makes people feel good', and then any number of sins can be forgiven on the alter of your new definition of 'mortality'.

“The right for children to voluntarily become lifelong medical patients, give up their ability to have kids and a fulfilling sex life all because adults didn’t want to give them time to adjust to their bodies and sexual identity” would have been an accurate title. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 11, 2024

There's no question in any rational mind that so many of these issues are being caused by prepubescent and pubescent children being taken advantage of by a health system gone completely off the rails, a topic recently discussed at length by founding publisher of Skeptic Magazine and longtime columnist for Scientific American Michael Shermer.

CHILDREN CANNOT CONSENT!!!!! — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) March 11, 2024

Do you trust the ACLU? If so, you need to read this article. I know it's about crime, not gender dysphoria, but read it. They explain how young people act irrationally and are easily manipulated by others.https://t.co/hzkfgJHHe8 — Joker23 (@jokertwothree) March 11, 2024

One of the fascinating things about most things that constitute modern Liberal Orthodoxy is that they require you to take each specific argument in complete isolation and never consider the implications of an argument being made on one area in considering the implications of another argument. If you do you're a bigot or something.

The terminology choice here is interesting as well, and gives the game away a bit.

Wait, I've been reliably told that it's about gender not sex — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) March 11, 2024

Dude. I thought sex was the biological thing and gender was the one that could be changed. — pantsdailyon (@pantsdailyon) March 11, 2024

How did the cover even get approved? Sex can't be changed. — Mark Thomas (@playboyreview) March 11, 2024

Yes, what about that? Apparently we're prepared to finally give up the 'Gender Vs. Sex' Motte and Bailey, huh?

Kids should be told the truth about their own biology and the inability to change sexes.



If a kid believes he/she is Spiderman, you buy them a costume. You don't throw them off a building hoping they'll shoot webs from their hands. https://t.co/nnSvIIOWqR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2024

"Why are conservatives obsessed with this issue," they ask. https://t.co/tOP3Nt6hwC — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 11, 2024

Who could possibly imagine?

You disgusting sadists https://t.co/602fMYMsQn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 11, 2024

The bad news is that no one, regardless of their age, CAN actually change sex. The destruction to children’s bodies is very real, the delusional pursuit of actually changing sex is not. https://t.co/93tbkkf9um — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) March 11, 2024

The greatest irony here, which is clearly missed entirely by the articles author Andrea Long Chu, is that in the very same thread in which she boosts this article on her own Twitter feed she turns around and asks for donations to a GoFundMe for a friend of her who needs surgery to deal with... the painful complications of gender reassignment surgery. You can't make this stuff up:

speaking of which: my sweet friend theo is having painful complications from their surgery last year and urgently needs a revision, pls help out if you can https://t.co/LG4cEakJTy — wife of the mind (@andrealongchu) March 11, 2024

So... yeah. Literally no ability to connect the dot and see why this is something that children should be neither encouraged nor allowed to do to themselves, no matter how strongly they think they're something they're objectively not.

The fact this was written isn't surprising in today's cultural climate. What should come as a surprise is that an outlet once as respected as New York Magazine chose to not only run it but run it on the cover of the magazine. But that clearly is where we are as a culture, and have been for some time in reality. Let's hope we can pull out of this institutional tailspin soon.

