Good Luck With That! Former MSNBC Host Mehdi Hasan Is Starting His Own News Service

If you're one of the literally dozens of people who was a regular viewer of Mehdi Hasan's show on MSNBC and have been left bereft since Hasan's abrupt departure from the network in early January, fear not! Hasan is returning to the role all 30 of you so adored him in, that of progressive journalism!

Okay, more than 30 people watched MSNBC's 'The Mehdi Hasan Show', but in the world of television rating not THAT many more all things considered. Mehdi's show rarely cracked 500,000 viewers, and in the 18-49 demographic he was generally lucky to get 50,000 at most because a lot of the time he was being watched by between ~13,000 and ~40,000 people in that key demographic. But despite this clear indication from the market at large that nobody's really all that interested in what Mehdi has to say he's coming back to the news business... now in Substack form!

“After MSNBC Exit, Mehdi Hasan Launching Media Company Zeteo”https://t.co/tDeULc5Keu — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 28, 2024

Why does Mehdi feel that this... news product is needed? Well there's a gap in the market you see: Just not enough progressives in journalism!

Ex-MSNBC Mehdi Hasan Launching His Own Media Company to Fill Progressive 'Gap in the Market' https://t.co/XR4cFV3agN — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 28, 2024

From the article Mehdi says:

I believe there is a craving for media organizations that don’t shy away from saying the truth, even if it’s uncomfortable, even if it bothers people, even if it hinders access, even if it shakes the apple cart.

You see the problem with Mehdi's show on MSNBC was he was being constrained by the corporate suits who wouldn't let him say the 'uncomfortable truths' or whatever! That's it! There's a gap in the news market for firebrand Progressive political reporting and only Mehdi Hasan can fill it!

GP There is no gap in the market for hard left/progressive coverage of the events of the day. https://t.co/r68bmSiPfj — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 28, 2024

If the political media landscape lacks anything, it’s left-of-center commentary. https://t.co/HYyIA6VxBz — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 28, 2024

Every one of the news networks and nightly news crews are chock full of rock-ribbed Republicans who won't give the Democratic Party a fair shake! Everyone knows it, right?

Congrats on the expected 4 viewers. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) February 28, 2024

lol like 6 people would watch this — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) February 28, 2024

The number of people below age 65 who watch MSNBC rounds to zero. Good luck with your digital channel. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) February 28, 2024

That's not fair though, because Mehdi has already chalked up at least one person who's excited to be watching this stuff: The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo!

This is music to my ears! I was hoping for something like this. No more censorship, journalism at its finest. https://t.co/yuBMz6qvUw — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 28, 2024

Although Ruffalo's endorsement doesn't seem to be much of a selling point for many...

Thanks Mark, this endorsement is all I needed not to join. — Mauricio Korbman (@MauricioKorbman) February 29, 2024

Pipe down Shrek — Mish 🎗️ (@Mish_K_) February 29, 2024

Finally a channel where he can be honest how he feels about gay people. — Jaremy Clerkson (Parody) (@Jaremy_Clerkson) February 29, 2024

This presumably in reference to a somewhat infamous video in which a much younger Mehdi Hasan expresses a lot of beliefs that aren't exactly in line with the beliefs he currently expresses, to put it nicely. To his credit Hasan has since apologized for the remarks but given his love of attacking other people it's inevitable that people bring up his past.

Hasan will doubtless get some subscribers to his 'Zeteo' service, but given his past inability to draw viewers to watch him on a service they were already paying for it doesn't seem likely that he'll draw any great number to a new service they have to pay for on top of their existing bills. But, you know, good for Mehdi. Best of luck! He'll need it.

***

