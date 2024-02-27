Pinko Commies March in New York City Demanding a 'Communist Revolution'

19th century author and social satirist Samuel Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, has often been (likely incorrectly) credited with giving us the phrase 'History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes'. It's a similar thought (and perhaps a play on the thought) famously expressed by the Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana when he said 'Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it', and it's something that we have to be reminded of time and time again, because we keep forgetting about it. So, because history tends to rhyme, we find ourselves once again living in the 20's (although the 2020's this time) and once again we find that the 20's has seen a large uptick in interest in revolutionary Communism sweep our urban areas. Sadly we haven't gotten the popularity of swing and 'hot jazz' music back, instead we get to live the red scare of the 1920's over again.

And much like that red scare, this one is rooted in the very real actions of people and groups whose views are outspokenly antithetical to the American way of life... in the 1920's it was Emma Goldman, Luigi Galleani, and their ilk and today we get these yahoo pinkos marching through the streets of New York City.

'There is only one solution... Communist Revolution.' You gotta admit that it's catchy! We have to wonder if these kids are aware of the staggering death toll that has accompanied past communist revolutions, but even if they are the presumable answer they'd give would be 'well, that wasn't real communism, you know? Real communism has never been tried!' It's the standard formula: You try communism, it doesn't work, so you wash your hands of the project and claim that it wasn't real communism. Rinse and repeat.

I remember my freshman year of college, too. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) February 26, 2024

Hey, instead of making America commie, why don't y'all go live in an already-commie country? I will help you pack. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 26, 2024

They never want to go experience life in communist countries, they just want to agitate for it here!

COMMUNISM IN A NUTSHELL: pic.twitter.com/gNBxCFnvcW — 𝕰𝖓𝖔𝖈𝖍 𝕰𝖑𝖎𝖏𝖆𝖍 ✟🇺🇸🇩🇪🏴‍☠️✠🤍🍇 (@isthebiblereal) February 26, 2024

the food at the party: pic.twitter.com/14khBsjq4R — Classical Liberal Caucus (@LP_CLC) February 26, 2024

Wait...aren't y'all always telling us socialism isn't communism? pic.twitter.com/hhw2OqECzu — TheAlmostRealBurton (@thealmostburton) February 26, 2024

Like so many things the 'socialism isn't communism' argument is a thin veneer that's used to hide that they're really functionally the same thing in many respects, and socialism is more or less explicitly what they believe will be the beginning stage of the ultimate communist dream. Generally though socialism is the motte and communism is the bailey.

Lol I still can’t understand how people can look at the core ideals of communism and think ‘yes, this could work.’



Like there has to be a critical thinking cap to commies. I doubt many have taken even a cursory look at topics such as evolutionary biology. — I-330 Adjacent (@Lumpy21141798) February 26, 2024

Sorry, I can't join you guys, I like having food and all of the stuff made possible via privately owned means of production and competitive markets. — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) February 26, 2024

Can't wait for the pendulum swing. It's coming. Good luck. — Joshua Smith from Break The Cycle (@JoshuaAtLarge) February 26, 2024

We can only hope!

In a proper society, this sight would be as sickening as a bunch of Nazis marching. https://t.co/cg1q47c0nc — Boo (@IzaBooboo) February 27, 2024

Any outrage from the woke legacy media about the communists openly calling for revolution or are they a-ok despite the tens of millions dead? https://t.co/enz5Yyja0L — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 27, 2024

I truly cannot stand the tote bag class––high in formal education, low in experience, always flaunting their morality (which is more developed than yours, they want you to know), totally ignorant of history, won't interact with actual poor people who do manual labor (scary!) https://t.co/aHUAwf52yn — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) February 27, 2024

As George Orwell said of these types in 1937 in his book 'The Road to Wigan Pier',

One sometimes gets the impression that the mere words ‘Socialism’ and ‘Communism’ draw towards them with magnetic force every fruit-juice drinker, nudist, sandal-wearer, sex-maniac, Quaker, ‘Nature Cure’ quack, pacifist, and feminist in England.”

Seems to hold true for America today, doesn't it?

