Christian 'Social Justice' Magazine Asks Why People 'Bristle' When They Call Jesus 'Palestinian'

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:30 PM on February 20, 2024
Meme

It's been a long time since most people have had occasion to think about the 'Progressive... American Social Justice organization Sojourners'. The weirdo 'Christian' publication has been around a long time, having been founded by 'theologian' Jim Wallis in 1971... Wallis's name may be familiar to some for his role as 'spiritual advisor' to former President Barack Obama, which should tell you all you need to know about his religious bonafides given the sorts of 'spiritual' types with whom Obama tends to surround himself. Wallis seems to have finally stepped down from helming Sojourners and turned the reigns over to Adam Russell Taylor in 2020, but if this article is anything to go by it would appear that Taylor doesn't have any better grasp on the history or tenets of Christianity than Wallis did.  Take a look:

Why do people bristle at the assertion that Jesus was a Palestinian? Maybe, and we're just spit balling here, maybe they bristle at it because it's entirely untrue? Could that be it?

For some reason people on the left always seem to confuse people laughing at them with people being angry at them, it's very strange but happens all the time.

Yup, no surprise there.

Yes we know that, the editors at Sojourners probably know that, they just assume that their readers don't know that... which since they're voluntarily reading and/or subscribing to Sojourners might be a good bet. They can't be the brightest bunch.

There are any number of analogies that could be made here, all equally terrible.

These people who are clearly trying to erase the entire Jewish identity and subsume it into some weird pan-Arabian hodgepodge are the same people who will emphatically tell you over and over that 'we're not at all antisemitic, we're anti Zionist, don't you see?' But they can't help themselves in trying to literally erase the Jewish identity along with any theoretical right to a Jewish state, and in so doing they make it clear what their intentions are... and those intentions aren't simply a two-state solution. Most of these people very much have a one state solution in mind, and that one state isn't Israel.

***

