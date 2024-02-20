Christian 'Social Justice' Magazine Asks Why People 'Bristle' When They Call Jesus 'Palestinian'

It's been a long time since most people have had occasion to think about the 'Progressive... American Social Justice organization Sojourners'. The weirdo 'Christian' publication has been around a long time, having been founded by 'theologian' Jim Wallis in 1971... Wallis's name may be familiar to some for his role as 'spiritual advisor' to former President Barack Obama, which should tell you all you need to know about his religious bonafides given the sorts of 'spiritual' types with whom Obama tends to surround himself. Wallis seems to have finally stepped down from helming Sojourners and turned the reigns over to Adam Russell Taylor in 2020, but if this article is anything to go by it would appear that Taylor doesn't have any better grasp on the history or tenets of Christianity than Wallis did. Take a look:

Some Christians bristle at the assertion that Jesus is Palestinian. Why? https://t.co/pyhS8mb95z — Sojourners (@Sojourners) February 20, 2024

Why do people bristle at the assertion that Jesus was a Palestinian? Maybe, and we're just spit balling here, maybe they bristle at it because it's entirely untrue? Could that be it?

Because there was no such place as Palestine when Jesus Christ was born. What is wrong with you people? — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) February 20, 2024

Probably because it’s factually incorrect — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) February 20, 2024

Calling something false -- as this is -- is not "bristling."



Trust me, if anything, we are just laughing at you. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 20, 2024

For some reason people on the left always seem to confuse people laughing at them with people being angry at them, it's very strange but happens all the time.

Woke Christianity... tearing down eternal truths one ridiculous reach at a time🙄 — Kent D ن (@KentD_II) February 20, 2024

Because He was about as “Palestinian” as He was socialist, which is to say not at all. — Joe (B) for BASF (@Josef_Lemonovic) February 20, 2024

>article from a supposed “christian”

>author admits they don’t believe in the Bible



every time lmao — Scarlet Pimpernel (@SPimpernel22) February 20, 2024

Yup, no surprise there.

Sacajawea was an Idahoan. — Cooper MacBride (@CooperGMacBride) February 20, 2024

Indeed, Jesus lived in the Herodian Kingdom of Judea, a client state of the Roman Empire.



Herod the Great, who was appointed "King of the Jews" by the Roman Senate, ruled from 37 to 4 BC. pic.twitter.com/JWS8kmtvO9 — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) February 20, 2024

"Palestinian" was a word created by occupying Romans for the Philistines, which Jesus of Nazareth was not. He was a Jew, from Galilee specifically. — Stuart_Baggish (@StuartBaggish) February 20, 2024

Yes we know that, the editors at Sojourners probably know that, they just assume that their readers don't know that... which since they're voluntarily reading and/or subscribing to Sojourners might be a good bet. They can't be the brightest bunch.

"What does it mean to say 'Jesus is Palestinian'?"



It means you're lying. That's what it means. https://t.co/2AyUcjC5tg — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) February 20, 2024

Because it is undeniable, empirical, objective fact that Jesus WASN’T Palestinian?



Human beings have this weird quirk - they get upset when you lie to them. https://t.co/oWJc2WFHs3 — Billiam Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) February 20, 2024

It’s like saying the Apostle Paul is Turkish https://t.co/6tJhcqkbhY — Ned K (@WithTheYew) February 20, 2024

There are any number of analogies that could be made here, all equally terrible.

These people who are clearly trying to erase the entire Jewish identity and subsume it into some weird pan-Arabian hodgepodge are the same people who will emphatically tell you over and over that 'we're not at all antisemitic, we're anti Zionist, don't you see?' But they can't help themselves in trying to literally erase the Jewish identity along with any theoretical right to a Jewish state, and in so doing they make it clear what their intentions are... and those intentions aren't simply a two-state solution. Most of these people very much have a one state solution in mind, and that one state isn't Israel.

***

