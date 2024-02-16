'That isn't the Flex You Think it is.' Harry Sisson Accidentally Exposes Corruption...
East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style...
Oof Girl, Calm Down. LGBTQNation Goes on EPIC Unhinged Rant Over Trans Students,...
Stephen Colbert Channels His Inner Keith Olbermann With Crazed Trump Rant on His...
Jonathan Turley Blasts Judge (and Letitia James) After HUGE Penalty Against Trump in...
Fani Willis' Big Lie Exposed in Courtroom Humiliation
Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillar...
Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'
Complete PARODY: Mollie Hemingway Calls NYT OUT for Praising Fani Willis' DRESS (That...
Biden Uses Navalny Death Presser to Bash Trump (Cue AWKWARD Pause) and Slam...
Cue the WHINING: Gun Grabbers Will HATE Dr. Strangetweet's Solution-Filled Thread (But You...
Rep. Eric Swalwell's Warning About What Trump Will Do If Elected Melts Projection...
Dems Freak Out After Report Trump Plans to Shrink Size of Federal Gov't...
BOOMAGE: Glenn Beck Drops Straight-FIRE Thread of Top 10 Moments That Prove Biden...

The Economist Takes Bold Stand, Comes Out in Favor Of... Cousin Marriage?

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:00 PM on February 16, 2024
Twitter

For most of modern history there's been a general understanding that consanguineous marriage, marriage between closely related blood relatives, was a bad idea. Certainly members of the nobility did it, most notably House Hapsburg, but these marriages were entered into with special dispensations from the Pope to allow them to happen and... in the case of the Spanish Habsburg's the results of these family bushes instead of trees had results that were disastrous for the blood line

Advertisement

But for the vast majority of people (in the west at least) marrying of close relatives has been a big no-no for a long time now... which is apparently a fact that the boys down at The Economist are interested in seeing changed. 

That's... that's a strange position to stake out, there's no doubt. If they meant second or even third cousin marriage you'd think they've have mentioned the fact. Certainly after a certain point the fact that you're related isn't that big of an issue, remember that Franklin Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor were cousins, but they were 5th cousins once removed. But no, they said 'cousins', which implies to us and apparently everybody else that they're advocating potential marriage between first cousins. Lovely!

Poor Alabama, taking some random flak in the replies. It was probably inevitable.

Recommended

East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style Visit
Doug P.
Advertisement

The Slippery Slope keeps right on slipping along.

It does track!

Of course as noted above, there is somewhere where marriages between cousins are still smiled upon and have been for a long time...

Yup, Islam is pretty big on it. Are there no lengths these places won't go to pander to anyone but actual Americans?

How's that whole 'God is dead. God remains dead. And we have killed him' thing working out for us?

Now this is only one little article, but if you pay attention enough you start to detect patterns in these things, a 'camel's nose under the tent', as it were. If there's one thing we should have noticed and learned about the radical left and their journey to destroy brick by brick the moral and philosophical foundations of western society it's that they play the long game, slowly working their ideas into the conversation little by little until the Overton Window has shifted enough to allow them to come out 'loud and proud' and praise the thing they'd spent years saying they weren't trying to make happen. It's how it's worked time and time again.

Advertisement

So what we're saying is keep an eye out for this to start popping up more and more. This ain't our first rodeo.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FAMILIES SEX THE ECONOMIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style Visit
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley Blasts Judge (and Letitia James) After HUGE Penalty Against Trump in NY Civil Case
Doug P.
'That isn't the Flex You Think it is.' Harry Sisson Accidentally Exposes Corruption in Justice System
Chad Felix Greene
Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'
Grateful Calvin
Stephen Colbert Channels His Inner Keith Olbermann With Crazed Trump Rant on His 'Comedy Show'
Grateful Calvin
Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillary and Putin
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style Visit Doug P.
Advertisement