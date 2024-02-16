The Economist Takes Bold Stand, Comes Out in Favor Of... Cousin Marriage?

For most of modern history there's been a general understanding that consanguineous marriage, marriage between closely related blood relatives, was a bad idea. Certainly members of the nobility did it, most notably House Hapsburg, but these marriages were entered into with special dispensations from the Pope to allow them to happen and... in the case of the Spanish Habsburg's the results of these family bushes instead of trees had results that were disastrous for the blood line.

But for the vast majority of people (in the west at least) marrying of close relatives has been a big no-no for a long time now... which is apparently a fact that the boys down at The Economist are interested in seeing changed.

Cousin marriage is probably fine in most cases https://t.co/2NTXjmlA68 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) February 16, 2024

That's... that's a strange position to stake out, there's no doubt. If they meant second or even third cousin marriage you'd think they've have mentioned the fact. Certainly after a certain point the fact that you're related isn't that big of an issue, remember that Franklin Roosevelt and his wife Eleanor were cousins, but they were 5th cousins once removed. But no, they said 'cousins', which implies to us and apparently everybody else that they're advocating potential marriage between first cousins. Lovely!

It certainly would explain a lot of your “journalism” lately. — I’m Fancy (@CMassner) February 16, 2024

In an unexpected turn of events the economist has started hiring straight out of Alabama. — Brandon P (@Brandopinione) February 16, 2024

Poor Alabama, taking some random flak in the replies. It was probably inevitable.

Generation after generation of first cousin marriage causes a lot of problems, as does double first cousin marriage, and uncle/niece marriage. — Charles Kiddell (@CharlesKiddell) February 16, 2024

Except we have enough people on earth so we don’t need to do this please stop — T (@CoolRiderr) February 16, 2024

I’ve been saying for almost a decade that incest would be coming soon. — Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) February 16, 2024

The Slippery Slope keeps right on slipping along.

Oh.



I guess since you believe men should be able to compete in women divisions, children should be able to pick their gender or species, trans should be able to shake their ass in freeing of children… I shouldn’t be surprised that you believe this — Y’all’s Favorite Libertarian (@TheReal2Ten) February 16, 2024

It does track!

Of course as noted above, there is somewhere where marriages between cousins are still smiled upon and have been for a long time...

The Middle East has been practicing it for over a thousand years; we can see how that’s working out for them. 🙄🙄 — Mark 🥓🥓🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) February 16, 2024

Are you sure? pic.twitter.com/HjTbgB6aI4 — Politically Undomiciled Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) February 16, 2024

Yup, Islam is pretty big on it. Are there no lengths these places won't go to pander to anyone but actual Americans?

“We’re above clickbait.”



Ladies and gentlemen…



Behold, The Economist https://t.co/2V6hy5IFEV — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) February 16, 2024

Did a European monarch of the 16th-20th centuries write this headline https://t.co/l32OXA68WL — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) February 16, 2024

Divorce, gay marriage, poly, pedo.



Up Next, incest.



When adult sexual fulfillment is God, every norm must be destroyed. https://t.co/hipp2lkl7u — Katy Faust (@Advo_Katy) February 16, 2024

How's that whole 'God is dead. God remains dead. And we have killed him' thing working out for us?

Now this is only one little article, but if you pay attention enough you start to detect patterns in these things, a 'camel's nose under the tent', as it were. If there's one thing we should have noticed and learned about the radical left and their journey to destroy brick by brick the moral and philosophical foundations of western society it's that they play the long game, slowly working their ideas into the conversation little by little until the Overton Window has shifted enough to allow them to come out 'loud and proud' and praise the thing they'd spent years saying they weren't trying to make happen. It's how it's worked time and time again.

So what we're saying is keep an eye out for this to start popping up more and more. This ain't our first rodeo.

