Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life'

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on February 14, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Kristen Stewart is a name that hasn't been in the news much lately. Stewart is best known for playing the character of Isabella 'Bella' Cullen (née Swan) in the highly successful if critically despised Twilight films, and since those finished her and many of her costars have seemed to struggle to find a way to break free of the shadow of their most well-known characters and establish an identity, as people and as professional movie actors, that isn't wrapped up in their best known roles. Stewart has kept herself busy, largely doing smaller movies, but has never seemed to be able to catch the lightning in a bottle of celebrity that came with being part of a juggernaut franchise like Twilight.

Now we're not saying that this desire to be talked about is why Stewart decided to take to the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine in an... interesting fashion, but you know. It couldn't hurt, right?

So Stewart is setting out to 'do the gayest thing you've ever seen in your life', huh? Well... it's always good to have dreams!

The reviews of her new look and attitude are in, and sadly for Kristen Stewart we can't say they're positive.

Who knew Stewart was such a great actor! She is indeed inhabiting that role perfectly, from the looks of it!

Many are pointing out that it would seem that in some ways Kristen Stewart may in fact have already accomplished her goal here...

Yeah, apparently that's about it.

Once you've caught the bug of being a celebrity it can be hard going back to being one of the groundlings.

This is the most bravely stunning thing we've ever seen... or is it stunningly brave? It's so hard to keep track!

Which gets to the heart of the issue here. The people who push these sorts of lifestyles as being the new cool and the cultural norm control most of the levers of culture, but that makes them in fact 'the man'. It seems inevitable that those with a truly transgressive spirit will turn away from this dominant cultural trend and towards its antithesis... marriage, a steady job, 2.5 children, all that. But who knows? Hopefully we're not too far gone.

***

