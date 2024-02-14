Ugh. Kristen Stewart Tells Rolling Stone She Wants to 'Do the Gayest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life'

Kristen Stewart is a name that hasn't been in the news much lately. Stewart is best known for playing the character of Isabella 'Bella' Cullen (née Swan) in the highly successful if critically despised Twilight films, and since those finished her and many of her costars have seemed to struggle to find a way to break free of the shadow of their most well-known characters and establish an identity, as people and as professional movie actors, that isn't wrapped up in their best known roles. Stewart has kept herself busy, largely doing smaller movies, but has never seemed to be able to catch the lightning in a bottle of celebrity that came with being part of a juggernaut franchise like Twilight.

Now we're not saying that this desire to be talked about is why Stewart decided to take to the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine in an... interesting fashion, but you know. It couldn't hurt, right?

Kristen Stewart, Rolling Stone’s March cover star, just wants to “do the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”



After more than two decades in the spotlight, she knows who she is — and what she wants.



Cover story/Photos: https://t.co/c7jbLK5gpd pic.twitter.com/ljbryy9L6x — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2024

So Stewart is setting out to 'do the gayest thing you've ever seen in your life', huh? Well... it's always good to have dreams!

The reviews of her new look and attitude are in, and sadly for Kristen Stewart we can't say they're positive.

She looks like the creepy guy who lives with his mom ... who the neighborhood kids avoid. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 14, 2024

Putting the “meth” in method acting. — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 14, 2024

Somewhere in the deep south, there's a dude cooking meth in a trailer, with a confederate flag hanging as a curtain, that looks just like this lady.

She nailed that look. — Dr. Merica! 🇺🇸 (@Dr_Merica2) February 14, 2024

Who knew Stewart was such a great actor! She is indeed inhabiting that role perfectly, from the looks of it!

Many are pointing out that it would seem that in some ways Kristen Stewart may in fact have already accomplished her goal here...

Kristen Stewart already did the gayest thing we have ever seen, it was called "Twilight" — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 14, 2024

"do the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”



Pose for your magazine? — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) February 14, 2024

"she knows who she is — and what she wants."



Being gross, so the long irrelevant Rolling Stone can get some desperately needed attention? — Malcolm Jayne (@aimtomisb3hav3) February 14, 2024

Yeah, apparently that's about it.

Stop trying to make Kristen Stewart a thing.



She's never going to be.



She's a bad actress and is trying desperately to stay in the limelight.



Her 👏 films 👏 flop. — ceneblock (@ceneblock) February 14, 2024

How gross is this?

Jesus, have some standards. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) February 14, 2024

1. Stewart's acting opportunities are drying up.

2. Rolling Stone will go the way of Sports Illustrated soon.

3. Gross. — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) February 14, 2024

Once you've caught the bug of being a celebrity it can be hard going back to being one of the groundlings.

Hollywood used to elevate beautiful people, but for the last couple decades or so it’s only managed to make attractive people ugly. https://t.co/GDU9O9b3Ld — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) February 14, 2024

If she were missing a tooth she would look like Bubba at the gas station who asks 'Hows urMomEnEm?' then flicks his cigarette and revs his engine to his pickup that needs a new muffler and squeals his tires. https://t.co/p7AMZGmZcB — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) February 14, 2024

BREAKING: Celebrity Takes Safest Possible Stance https://t.co/oHknKJiUap — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 14, 2024

This is the most bravely stunning thing we've ever seen... or is it stunningly brave? It's so hard to keep track!

She looks like she blows up meth labs for fun. https://t.co/eqXNgFYwqF — Sav! (@thisissavvy1) February 14, 2024

This reeks of desperation for edginess https://t.co/cenXua8hbA — Damsel in Dissent 🇲🇹 🦋 (@starboard_light) February 14, 2024

This garbage is so mainstream now that soon the “alt” kids will be smart and simple virgins who want meaning in their lives. https://t.co/4XvxAGTT5O — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) February 14, 2024

Which gets to the heart of the issue here. The people who push these sorts of lifestyles as being the new cool and the cultural norm control most of the levers of culture, but that makes them in fact 'the man'. It seems inevitable that those with a truly transgressive spirit will turn away from this dominant cultural trend and towards its antithesis... marriage, a steady job, 2.5 children, all that. But who knows? Hopefully we're not too far gone.

***

