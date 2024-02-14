Arizona School District Fires Instructor for Being on OnlyFans... But You'll NEVER Believe the Twist

Newsweek: Justice Clarence Thomas Is an Enemy to Black People
Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on February 14, 2024
Meme

Usually when we launch into a story here at Twitchy we do it by launching in with the main story that we're looking to discuss. This is to create a clear through-line of information, so you have the main topic firmly established from the outset before heading off into the responses that people had to that article or tweet; it's cleaner and easier to follow.

In this case, though, we're going to be making an exception because this response from TheFire.org's Alex Griswold works so much better if you're not yet clear as to what's going on when you go in to it.

For those who don't know, Dictionary.com defines 'burying the lede' as 'an expression that means to fail to mention the most important or interesting part of a story or anecdote right at the beginning, and instead insert it at some other point in the telling, as if it weren’t that important.' And in this case it's an excellent use of the term, because if you've followed the news much for the past decade or so the odds are that the face that was cut off in the above tweet is one that you'll recognize. Just look:

Recognize her? If you said 'Hey, that's Rachel Dolezal!' then come on up and claim your prize! Dolezal, who's now going by the name Nkechi Diallo apparently, was you'll recall much in the news years back for apparently considering herself to be trans-racial, over the strenuous objections of nearly everyone. Dolezal had been passing herself off for some time as a woman of African descent, to the point where she had been elected President of the Spokane, Washington branch of the NAACP, when it was revealed that she was entirely white. She's had her ups and downs over the years but seems to have landed somewhat on her feet working as an instructor for the Catalina Foothills, Arizona school district before abruptly losing her job over her OnlyFans postings, with a representative of the district saying

Her posts are contrary to our district's "Use of Social Media by District Employees" policy (attached) and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District

Now how this was news to the school district is unclear, since this isn't the first time that Dolezal's OnlyFans page has reared its head... we wrote about her having an OnlyFans in September of 2022. Maybe whoever's doing the hiring for the Catalina Foothills schools should start reading Twitchy more? Just saying...

Possibly true...

Yes, yes it is.

Now it's all fun and games, but it does seem like Dolezal may have some... mental issues. How else to explain this pattern of behavior? She also of course has a right to earn a living, although from the school district's perspective there's likely a policy in play here that's hard to override. Plus, you have to assume that they knew who they were hiring and had already taken a bit of a risk from a media standpoint just by giving her the job, so they may not have been prepared to go further to stick their necks out. Nonetheless, while this is all a funny story in some ways it's also an intensely sad one in others... you never want to see someone go unemployed, nor do you want to see someone have issues like this over and over again without finding a way to get help, help of whatever type is needed. Here's hoping that things work out well for 'Nkechi Diallo' going forward... and that maybe she shuts down the OnlyFans account, at least.

***

