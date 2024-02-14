The Hill Wants LGBTQ Representation in Video Games to 'Make (LGBTQ Gamers) Feel Better About Themselves'

Drew Barrymore, Who Knelt Before Dylan Mulveney, Now Worships at the Altar of...
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:15 AM on February 14, 2024
Twitter

Probably the worst thing about playing video games is how difficult it is to find a video game where the protagonist is exactly like you in every way. We've all struggled while scrolling through Steam looking for that one game that is about someone who is identical to us in every possible way, and it makes actually being able to unwind by playing video games a real challenge. Who, after all, wants to play games that are about people who aren't exactly like us? That sounds so boring!

Wait, you don't think we should only play games that are about people who aren't exactly like you? Well you'd apparently have some persuading to do on that point if you said that to The Hill or the LGBTQ (etc) people they interviewed for this piece, because to them it's such a drag having to put themselves in someone else's shoes for the span of a video game!

The story is one discussing a report by GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, hardly an objective observer) that claims that '68 percent of LGBTQ gamers “wish there were more prominent LGBTQ storylines in games' and that 'as LGBTQ people exist in our world, they must be included in these imagined or recreated worlds.' Now never mind that the article notes that the global number of people who identify as LGBTQ is 9%, with a full 4% identifying as bisexual, 0.9% as 'pansexual' and 0.9% as 'asexual', according to a cited Ipsos poll from last June. Seems like someone who's bisexual, pansexual or asexual shouldn't have any problem here, since all of those encompass potential opposite sex attraction as part of them (or lack of any in the case of asexuality), so you know, just go with that. But still there must be wailing and gnashing of teeth about 'representation'! That's what we do now, right? About literally everything!

Nothing will be left alone! Everything will be 'inclusive', whether it makes things substantially worse or not! EVERYTHING!!!

'And The Band Played On' would be an interesting video game choice, although it might end up as more of a Sim City clone with significant elements of Plague, Inc. thrown in.

Of course there's also the awkward fact that there are a bunch of games that have come out in the last few years that have LGBTQ (etc) representation.

But you know, other than those extremely well known and highly selling (for better or for worse) games. We need gay Tetris! Gaytris!

As to the nuts and bolts of the report, how useful is it? This useful:

Yeah...

The kids are not all right, but then again we already knew that.

Can we just knock it off with this stuff? Make media products that are good. If there's a compelling reason to have an LGBTQ (etc) character in there plot wise or something great, put one in! But inclusion for the sake of inclusion has led nowhere but to artistic rot and decay across a huge swath of our culture and the entertainment output being produced, don't do this to video games too. 

At long last, have you left no sense of decency?

***

