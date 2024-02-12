The Daily Beast Says Those Two Rescued Hostages Were 'Allegedly' Taken by Hamas
Dem Shill Victor Shi Is HOPPING MAD That the New York Times Suggested...
Mehdi Hasan Wants You to Remember That Netanyahu Doesn't Actually Care About the...
Chicago Mayor Giving Minority-Owned Businesses a $17 Million Boost Feeding Illegals
Representative Steve Cohen Up in My DMs Like He's Got No Job
DHS Secretary Says Preparing to Meet Biden is Hard Because He’s So Sharp...
We Didn't Have THAT on Our 2024 Bingo Card: Take a Peek at...
'Decency Is on the Ballot': Frustrated Biden Calls Netanyahu 'A*****e' Over Gaza Strategy
Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community...
Houston Police Announce Results of Their Investigation Into Church Shooter's Pronouns
Elephant in the Room: Biden's Age MAJOR Polling Issue Since Special Counsel Report
KJP Asked Why President Who Does More in an Hour Than Others Do...
How About No: Boston City Councilwoman Says 'Everyone' Needs to Open Doors for...
Jamaal Bowman Makes a TOOL of Himself Shaming Netanyahu for Rescuing Hostages During...

Canadian News Network Bemoans Migrant Rapists in Italy 'Provid(ing) Fodder for an Ascendant Far Right'

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on February 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

It takes a special kind of depravity to look at a story as horrific as the rape of a child and have your first thought be 'but this story might help evil conservatives!', but if there's one thing that our Canadian cousins to the north seem to be well stocked in these days it's a cynical moral depravity it seems. So it is that the Canadian news network CTV, a news network owned by Canadian media conglomerate Bell Media, looked at a story about a group of migrants in Italy gang raping a 13 year old girl in a park in Sicily and their first thought was 'Gee, this story seems like it'll help those awful far right folk! That's no good!'

Advertisement

The article itself notes that this isn't an isolated incident but is rather part of a horrifying trend that's been going on in Italy... last year there were apparently two separate instances of groups of migrant men and boys horrifically raping people, in one instance a 19-year-old girl and in another two cousins who were 10 and 12 years old at the time. But clearly the real story here is how this will help those evil far right folks and their completely inexplicable distrust of random unvetted migrants being flooded into their country without any real background checks, right?

Yes, being against violating women and young girls is apparently a far-right issue now... which makes the far-right seem like the good guys, right? It might explain why Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni's 'Brothers of Italy' party is doing so well in polling there... since the alternatives we assume aren't prepared to jump onboard the anti-child rape bandwagon for fear of offending immigrants.

Recommended

Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community Note Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They're certainly trying to let them know, it seems!

How do these people sleep at night?

Hopefully the Canadian left takes out some billboards with this message, it's unlikely that the Canadian Conservative Party or its leader Pierre Poilievre would object.

Advertisement

It seems to follow!

We really need to get out of this mindset we've fallen into where everything has to be seen as part of a larger political narrative and, if your enemy is against it, then you and your fellow travelers then must be for it (or against being against it at least). Liberals and open border absolutists don't seem to have the self-reflection capability to see how insane their positions have become as they've pushed harder and harder against Conservatives who just want to have an orderly (legal!) immigration system. But really, if you find yourself bemoaning the gang-rape of children not for the action itself but for being something that your opponent may 'pounce' on you're likely too far gone to ever come back... because that's crazy. Thankfully Italy had the good sense to elect a leader who seems to be interested and willing in pushing back against this insanity and let's hope Canada follows suit, the sooner the better. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Advertisement
Tags: CANADA IMMIGRATION ITALY RAPE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community Note Instead
Amy Curtis
We Didn't Have THAT on Our 2024 Bingo Card: Take a Peek at What Happened to Wolves in Chernobyl
Amy Curtis
The Daily Beast Says Those Two Rescued Hostages Were 'Allegedly' Taken by Hamas
Brett T.
WTF?! Elon Musk Calls Mitch McConnell Out for Trump 'Impeachment Bomb' Hidden in Ukraine Funding Bill
Sam J.
Dem Shill Victor Shi Is HOPPING MAD That the New York Times Suggested Biden Might Be Too Old
Coucy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Swing and a Miss: Occupy Democrats Try Dunking on MAGA, Get Humiliated, Community Note Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement